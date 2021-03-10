TBH, who wasn't shocked and appalled by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah? Along with you, your friends, your co-workers, and your mom, apparently William and Kate were “shocked” over Meghan and Harry’s interview, too. Hmmm.

During Oprah with Meghan and Harry, which aired on March 7, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got super candid about the lack of support and protection they received from The "Firm" — the institution behind the royal family — and how it impacted their mental health, particularly Meghan's. And according to a March 10 Us Weekly report, Prince William and Kate Middleton were surprised by Meghan and Harry's statements.

“William and Kate were in total shock after hearing what Meghan and Harry said,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly. "What shocked them the most was Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and their quotes on a royal family member mentioning Archie’s skin color. William and Kate knew about some of their troubles with palace aides, but nothing to this extent.”

ICYMI, in the Oprah interview, Meghan got candid about suffering from suicidal ideation due to the negativity of the British press. She said that when she asked The Firm for mental health care, she was turned down because of the potential effect it could've had on the family's image. Meghan and Harry also revealed that The Firm decided their (at the time) unborn son Archie would not have a royal title, meaning he would not have security guards to protect him. But probably one of the most shocking revelations was about a comment made by a royal family member over "concerns and conversations" over how dark Archie's skin would be when he was born.

The Us Weekly source added that, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "feel horrible" for Harry and Meghan, they still reportedly wish the Sussexes “had not tried to take down the royal family," the source claims, adding, "William and Kate feel that these conversations could have been made in private."

The fallout from Oprah with Meghan and Harry has been explosive in all directions. Meghan has changed the way people talk about suicide, and both Meghan and Harry have renewed conversations about white privilege. Crafty YouTubers have proven that some royal experts lie based on their biases, and the pushback on the media's anti-Meghan vitriol has driven key hater, Piers Morgan, to quit "Good Morning Britain."

Buckingham Palace responded to Harry and Meghan's interview via Twitter. The statement, issued on behalf of the Queen, read: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

Here's hoping that healing and restorative justice are the ultimate results of Meghan and Harry's emotional vulnerability and courage.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also reach out to the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or to your local suicide crisis center.