Days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah for a juicy tell-all interview, reporters finally caught up with Prince William to get his reaction to what they said. During the two-hour long chat, Harry recalled Meghan facing racism by the press, and nobody from his family publicly defending her. The Duchess also revealed the royal family had conversations about "how dark" their future child would be and how it might affect whether he received a royal title or security. Wait until you hear Prince William's response to Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview because it's a lot to take in.

For the first time since the interview premiered on March 7, William and Kate Middleton stepped out in public on Thursday, March 11 to visit a school in Stratford, London. When William was confronted by a reporter, he took the opportunity to hit back at Meghan and Harry's claims his family had said problematic things. "We are very much not a racist family," the Duke of Cambridge said. The reporter also asked William if he had contacted his brother after the interview, and he responded, "No, I haven't spoken to him yet, but I will do."

Watch William confront reporters about Harry and Meghan's interview below.

Supporters of the couple were frustrated William didn't directly address the couple's issues and experiences.

Just a few days before, the Palace also released a statement about the couple's claims, although it didn't go into detail about what happened behind the scenes, either. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement read. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Meghan and Harry's claims were not something to take lightly, which is why their supporters wanted a more direct and serious response from the royal family.