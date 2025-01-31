Taylor Swift has built a career on being unpredictable, but at least one thing has been confirmed ahead of time. The musical superstar will be present at this year’s Grammy Awards. Swift was the first person revealed to be a presenter at the 2025 ceremony, and considering she’s nominated for several awards, she may be on the stage more than just once.

Though Swift was confirmed as a presenter days ahead of this year’s Grammys, it was not revealed what category she’d be announcing. Still, it means that Swift will not be skipping out on the 2025 Grammys, an event she has sometimes ignored in past years.

A sneak peek at the seating arrangements for the Sunday evening awards ceremony didn’t reveal where Swift will be situated, but fans are guessing she’ll sit at a table with her collaborators Jack Antonoff and Post Malone, alongside Kacey Musgraves and Sheryl Crow.

Swift is among the most nominated artists this year, with six nominations total. Her album The Tortured Poets Department and its lead single “Fortnight” are nominated in five major categories, and Swift also got a nod for her duet with Gracie Abrams “us” in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. The only artists with more nominations this year are Beyoncé, Charli XCX, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

But all eyes will be on Swift not only because of her chances at adding to her Grammy collection. Last year, Swift memorably used the Grammys stage to surprise-announce a new album, releasing The Tortured Poets Department a couple months later. And with so many rumors and theories swirling that she’s preparing to release something else (be it Reputation (Taylor’s Version) or a completely new album), Swifties are bracing for the pop star to pull a repeat of last year’s shocking revelation.

The 2025 Grammys will air Sunday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.