Here Are The Chances The Kardashian-Jenners Will Have A 2021 Christmas Card

The Kardashian-Jenners have been taking annual Christmas cards since the ‘80s. Fans always look forward to seeing them each year since the theme keeps changing. One time, the family posed in leather jackets around a motorcycle, and another year, they dressed in full glamour while standing on the steps of a huge mansion. Also, remember when they made their 2011 card 3-D? Sadly, it’s been a few years since the whole family has gotten together for a photo, and last year, they didn’t have one at all. That makes us wonder whether the Kardashian-Jenners will have a 2021 Christmas card. Let’s discuss the possibility.

One reason they may not have one this year is that it could be hard getting everyone to meet due to their busy schedules. In a Nov. 2019 interview with E! News, Kim Kardashian revealed she wasn’t sure there was going to be a big family Christmas card that year because it’s “a lot to wrangle everybody” and would prefer “something really chill and cozy.” Then, when December came around, Kim unveiled a Christmas card with just her, Kanye West, and their children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Another reason could be that they might not agree on a specific theme. In 2020, the Kardashian-Jenners once again didn’t take a picture together. According to Us Weekly, an inside source reportedly said the family didn’t meet up for a photo because there was “constant arguing and too much stress” surrounding what concept to do. “Kim and the rest of the family could not really agree on a card this year and so Kim wanted to do her own,” the insider reportedly revealed.

It also might not happen due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In December 2020, Khloé Kardashian tweeted the family wasn’t going to have their annual Christmas party to keep everybody’s health and safety a priority, so it seemed likely that’s why they didn’t get together for a photo that year, either.

However, considering so many people have gotten vaccinated in the past year, it’s possible the family could have planned a Christmas card this year, after all. They reportedly began filming their new Hulu show in September, so they’ve seemingly been spending a lot of time together lately.

While fans may not get a Christmas card featuring all the KarJenners, they may get cards of each individual family, like Kim did in 2019. Kourtney has been spending a lot of time with her fiancé Travis Barker’s family, so maybe the couple will do one with their children. It’s also possible the KarJenner siblings will do a Christmas card with just them and their kids like they did in 2018.

It seems fans will just have to wait and see whether the family brings back their tradition this year!