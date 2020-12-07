From major life changes to simple luxuries like spending the holidays with family and friends, nearly everything has been different in 2020 while the world navigates the global coronavirus pandemic. Like millions of other people, the Kardashian crew has been coming to terms with the fact that it's not safe to gather in big groups while the threat of COVID-19 is still upon us. That's why Khloé Kardashian's tweet canceling the family Christmas party is getting so much support, especially after she previously said the KarJenner clan was figuring out a way to celebrate safely.

It's no surprise that the holidays are a big deal for the Kardashian family. The immediate family alone has more than two dozen members, and that's not even including all the friends they consider to be just as close as blood. For decades, the Kardashians have been hosting an annual Christmas Eve party and while it's a tradition they all love and cherish, this year things are not going to go off as planned.

On Nov. 10, Khloé explained that they still planned to celebrate Christmas together but "have to think of what is safest." As coronavirus cases in California have continued to surge in the past month, Khloé gave an update on Sunday, Dec. 6, revealing they made the decision to cancel the X-mas Eve bash.

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," she wrote. "It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978. I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

Khloé's tweet got a lot of support with many praising her and her family for making the right decision. "Yes Khloé !!! We all must stick together to beat this pandemic," one wrote.

Khloé later tweeted: "I am so over 2020! (Says everyone) Next year, our Christmas Eve party is going to be so f*cking fire! Covid better be gone by next Christmas."

While it's clear Khloé and her family are bummed about having to cancel the party, they all know it's the right thing to do this year.