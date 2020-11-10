Things have certainly changed for the Kardashian family — and the rest of the world — since last holiday season. In 2019, fans were concerned they wouldn't see an annual KarJenner Christmas card after the family photoshoot went haywire in 2017 and caused a major fight between Kourtney and Kim. Nowadays, with the coronavirus pandemic still sweeping the nation, fans are wondering: Will the Kardashians' 2020 Christmas Eve party be canceled? Luckily, Khloé gave a refreshing update for those concerned.

The Kardashians always find a way to celebrate and keep their family traditions alive. Despite the aforementioned fight between Kim and Kourt, the girls still managed to put out a Christmas card in 2018. "This year we waited until the last minute to do a card," Kim wrote on Instagram, revealing the pic. "Schedules were changing, my husband was in and out of town. But the day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us. Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas."

Starting in 2019, each KarJenner sibling decided to do their own thing when it came to Christmas photos, but the one thing they didn't forgo was their annual Christmas Eve party. That's why, as the holidays began creeping up in 2020 with the coronavirus pandemic still putting a damper on big gatherings, fans were worried the famous family would have to celebrate alone this year.

"OMG i just realized..... is the Kardash/Jenner Christmas party getting cancelled this year ????" one fan wrote, directing their tweet at Khloé, who kindly responded with an update. "I pray not!" Khloé replied. "I think it will have to be way smaller obviously."

Khloé went on to share that she's "totally fine with" a smaller party this year, before detailing how she and her family will ensure safety for those in attendance. "We’re definitely celebrating Christmas!" she wrote. "It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest."

With only a few weeks to go until Christmas Eve, fans can only imagine how hard at work the KarJenner clan is getting their plans in order.