Will Addison Rae Return To The Met Gala? Here Are The Chances

The Met Gala is famously known for keeping its guest list a secret until the moment the show actually begins, making it one of the most exciting red carpet events of the year. Although fans can only guess who will appear, attendees usually consist of today’s biggest actors, musicians, and models. In more recent years, they’ve also included top social media influencers. For example, after gaining fame on TikTok, Addison Rae scored a highly-coveted invite to the 2021 Met Gala. Since she continues to dominate the video-sharing platform, you might be wondering whether she’ll make an appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. Well, here are the chances you’ll see her on Fashion’s Biggest Night.

Lately, a lot of TikTokers have been getting invites to all the biggest events in Hollywood, especially Addison Rae. The star recently attended major events like Paris Fashion Week, the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, and the 2022 Grammys, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if she made an appearance at the Met Gala next. She made her debut at the event last September just weeks after the premiere of her Netflix movie He’s All That that August. Her appearance drew a mixed reaction from those online. Some couldn’t be happier to see her at the event, while others believed she didn’t deserve to be there for gaining fame on TikTok.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rae has become so much more than a TikTok star, however. Following the success of He’s All That, Rae signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix in September. Most recently, on Feb. 22, she was cast in Paramount Players’ upcoming film Fashionista. Outside of her 87 million followers on TikTok, Rae also has 40 million followers on Instagram.

Rae has also become known as a singer. In March 2021, she dropped her debut single “Obsessed.” That summer, she also teased a new song called “I Got It Bad.” While she hasn’t shared any new music since “Obsessed,” Rae has repeatedly said she wants to come out with her first album, although she doesn’t want to rush the process. Considering how many projects she’s juggling at once, you can’t blame her.

So many exciting things are in store for Rae in 2022! Fans hope the Met Gala turns out to be one of them!