Fans are pleading for Addison Rae to drop "I Got It bad."

Addison Rae has a lot on her plate these days. She’s one of the most-followed people on TikTok with 86 million followers, and dabbled in acting in 2021 with her role in He’s All That. Now, she’s adding recording artist to her impressive resume. So — when can fans expect Rae’s highly-anticipated single “I Got It Bad” to arrive? Fans are begging her to drop it ASAP.

Rae first embarked on her music career in March 2021 with her debut single “Obsessed,” an infectious track written about self-love. “I’m so grateful and extremely excited to show everyone what I’ve been working on for the past year,” she said in an official statement in March 2021. “I’m so incredibly proud of what we’ve created and I can’t believe I finally get to share it with y’all!”

The rising singer wasn’t about to let herself be a one-hit wonder, though, and she’s got more where that came from. Rae shared a sort but sweet snippet of her latest single in June and July, and, at the time, fans lost it. But the TikToker didn’t share much beyond labeling the audio in her July 4 TikTok as “I Got It Bad by Addison Rae - Tik Toker.”

You can listen to the 30-second preview of “I Got It Bad” below, thanks to a Dec. 24 tweet from Buzzfeed reporter Matt Stopera that resurfaced the audio, captioned: “Probably the best song I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Well, the short snippet simply wasn’t enough to hold fans over, and Twitter (and Rae’s TikTok comment section) is being flooded with fans who are hungry for more music.

One fan tweeted: “Have officially been bitten by the ‘i got it bad by addison rae’ bug. need the full song as if my life depended on it.”

Another fan said, “All I want for Christmas is for @whoisaddison to finally release ‘I Got It Bad.’”

Well the “I Got It Bad” Christmas present never came — so when can fans expect “I Got It Bad” to finally see the light of day? While she hasn’t shared an exact release date just yet, Rae has promised lots of new music is coming. “I am working on an album right now, and hopefully that will be coming out super soon. Sooner than people think,” she told iHeartRadio’s JoJo Wright in May 2021.

Elite Daily reached out to Rae’s rep about a possible “I Got It Bad” release date, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Until more solid news comes, fans will be waiting with bated breath to hear “I Got It Bad” in full. She teased the song yet again in September on her secondary TikTok account, so hopefully the wait won’t be long.