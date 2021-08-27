Here Are All The Songs On The He's All That Soundtrack

Fans knew music would have to be a big part of TikTok star Addison Rae’s first movie, and the He’s All That soundtrack does not disappoint. From upbeat dance tracks that are perfect for social media to unexpected throwback jams, all the songs on the He’s All That soundtrack will have you rushing to Spotify to add them to your playlists. The movie even delivered an updated version of She’s All That’s most iconic song as a treat for fans of the original movie.

The new remake reimagines the classic geek-to-chic story of She’s All That in the modern influencer-obsessed social media culture. Much like her real life, Addison Rae’s character Padgett is a trendy influencer, but after she begins losing followers due to a meltdown caught on camera, she devises a plan to regain her following by transforming her high school’s most tragic outcast into the prom king. As you probably guessed already, Padgett starts to fall for the guy, and their rocky love story is scored by tons of romantic songs, along with fun party bops for all the impossibly-chic-for-high-schoolers ragers they attend together.

The movie’s real theme song is the dreamy duet “Carried Away” by Surf Mesa and Madison Beer, which plays at the beginning and end of the film, and also during the pivotal moment when outcast Cameron (Tanner Buchanan) reveals his new look for the first time. Another big standout is Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” which Rae herself performs during Padgett’s karaoke moment. But really, the biggest musical moment in the movie is “Kiss Me,” which plays when Padgett and Cameron finally get together at the end. The romantic ballad by Sixpence None the Richer also played during the final moments of She’s All That, but the remake updated the song with a more dance-y cover by Cyn.

Of course, the soundtrack is also full of songs that have gone viral on TikTok, like Surf Mesa’s “ILY” and Tesher’s “Jalebi Baby,” and there’s also the joke-y original song that Padgett’s self-obsessed ex Jordan performs called “Mean Streets of Pali.” Check out the full soundtrack below:

“Carried Away” by Surf Mesa and Madison Beer

“Electric” by Katy Perry

“Mean Streets of Pali” by Kaz Gamble and Doug Ray

“Talk” by Boo Hag

“Go Bad” by Blu De Tiger

“Chain My Heart” by Topic featuring Bebe Rexha

“Stop Talkin’” by Valentino Khan featuring Alma

“ILY (I Love You, Baby)” by Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

“The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica

“Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry

“Jalebi Baby” by Tesher

“For a Minute” by WizTheMc

“The Charleston” by Sam Levine

“Good Humor Jitterbuggin’” by Brian McKenna and Doma Schrank

“Easy” by Troye Sivan and Kacey Musgraves featuring Mark Ronson

“Paris Tropical (Kazy Lambist Remix)” by Minuit

“Your Love” by ATB, Topic, and A7S

“Dance Off” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

“Losing It” by Fisher

“Better Without You” by TCTS featuring Glowie

“Kiss Me” by Sixpence None the Richer

“Kiss Me” by Cyn

“Carried Away (Tchami Remix)” by Surf Mesa and Madison Beer

He’s All That is streaming on Netflix now.