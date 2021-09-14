Let’s be honest: Addison Rae would look drop-dead gorgeous in just about anything. However, fans at home were not feeling her 2021 Met Gala look. The tweets about Addison Rae at the 2021 Met Gala were so, so brutal. There are several reasons fans gave Rae side-eye for attending the Met Gala. In addition to shading her outfit of choice, they questioned whether she should have been invited to the event in the first place. The Met Gala is typically reserved for Hollywood elite and certified A-listers. So, fans didn’t think someone who built their career off of TikTok should have snagged a coveted invite.

Despite receiving shade online, Rae hit the red carpet confidently with a megawatt smile on her face. She surprised fans by debuting platinum blonde hair, and opted for a crimson red dress which featured a corset bodice. There’s no denying Rae is American’s sweetheart (at least to Gen Z), and she nailed the Met’s “In America” theme.

Even before the night kicked off, Rae was well-aware of the trolls online claiming she didn’t deserve an invite. In fact, a Twitter meme surfaced that depicted a fake exchange between Lady Gaga and Rae. In the photo, Gaga asked Rae, "Waitress can you get me a champagne?" Despite the blow, Rae let the shade roll right off her shoulders. "I would do anything for u @ladygaga,” she tweeted, clearly in on the joke.

You can see fans’ reactions to Rae’s appearance at the Met Gala, below.

In an Aug. 27 interview with The Los Angeles Times, Rae flawlessly defended herself against critics. "People have a lot to say about ‘Did she work for it, does she deserve it, does she even like to act?'" she said. "That was the most difficult part for me to comprehend, because I do love acting and I've done it my entire life, but people don't know that. In a way, I am trying to prove myself.”

Judging from all her accomplishments both on and off the TikTok app, Rae is here to stay — and has many more Met Galas ahead of her.