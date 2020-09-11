If you didn't think TikTok was talking over every aspect of life before, you certainly will now. One of the app's biggest stars is hopping over to the big screen for a gender-flipped reboot of the classic teen film She's All That. And what's more, Addison Rae Easterling's role in the movie, titled He's All That, is the new-era version of the character made popular by Freddie Prinze Jr.

The casting news was first reported by Variety on Sept. 11. According to the publication, Easterling will star as an influencer who tries to transform a less-than-popular guy into the high school prom king. So basically, it's the exact plot of the original film, except with the girl being the one pulling the strings.

She's All That, which premiered back in 1999 (a golden age of teen rom-coms if there ever was one), told the story of the hometown hero jock Zach Siler (Prinze Jr.), who took a bet that he could turn a nerdy girl into the next prom queen. Of course, that nerdy girl turned out to be the girl of his dreams, Laney Boggs (Rachael Leigh Cook), and of course, hilarity and heartbreak — and incredibly iconic quotes — ensued.

Miramax Films

Easterling confirmed her involvement in the movie by posting a screenshot of the announcement on Instagram, alongside a lengthy caption about how her "dreams are coming true." She also revealed in the post that her character's name will be Padget.

Here's her caption in full:

AHHHHH!!! My dreams are coming true!!! I’m so excited to finally share the news that i am getting the opportunity to make my acting debut in HE’S ALL THAT which is a remake of one of my all time favorite movies, SHE’S ALL THAT. I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have been presented to me and none of it would have ever happened without every single one of you. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!! I can’t wait for you to see it!!! I can’t wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity. THANK YOU!! I’m so excited for y’all to meet Padget!!! ❤️

From the sound of things, this film will be in excellent hands. According to Variety, it will be directed by Mean Girls and Freaky Friday director Mark Waters. R. Lee Fleming, the writer of She's All That, is set to write the remake. The movie is also coming from Miramax, the same studio that put out the original movie.

“This reboot is a welcomed step towards a new generation of Miramax storytelling, part of our greater strategy to leverage our existing library with fresh, re-imagined content in both film and TV,” Miramax CEO Bill Block said in a statement, per Variety.

As of Sept. 11, no other talent has been announced as cast members. For now, it's unclear whether the movie will cast a traditional actor for the Laney Boggs role, or whether another social media star will give acting a shot (lookin' @ you, Bryce Hall).