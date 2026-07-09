It seemed like everyone attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding on July 3. There’s a running list of celebs who made their way to NYC for the nuptials — including big (and surprising) names like Hugh Grant, Tom Brady, and Adam Sandler (who officiated the ceremony). But according to reports, none of Swift’s godchildren — including actor Jaime King’s son Leo — were in attendance. On July 8, King’s rep explained why. Turns out, they had a good reason for skipping the big day.

“Leo Thames is still too young for a large adult wedding celebration, but he and his mother were able to joyfully celebrate Taylor and Kelce’s marriage in his own very special, age-appropriate way during his summer break,” her publicist, Jane Owen, said in an exclusive statement to Page Six. It sounds like King and her son already got to cheer on the happy couple in a more private setting.

The statement also shed some light on why Swift was picked as Leo’s godmother in 2015. “The reason Jaime chose Taylor as Leo Thames’s godmother is because they both believe that being a godmother is a deeply personal and spiritual commitment that has nothing to do with public appearances,” she added.

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Leo wasn’t the only one of Swift’s godchildren to miss the MSG celebration. Swift is also godmother to all of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ children: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin. But per a Page Six report, none of them were there to celebrate the nuptials amid rumors that Lively and Swift had a falling out.

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While the current status of Lively and Swift’s relationship is unclear after leaked text messages showed a tense exchange over the It Ends With Us legal battle, TMZ photos from the wedding weekend may explain their absence. On July 2, Lively and Reynolds attended their daughter Betty’s horse show in upstate New York. The event, which was on the same day as Swift and Kelce’s rehearsal dinner, took place in Lake Placid, NY — about a five-hour drive away from MSG.