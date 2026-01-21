Taylor Swift has been brought back into the It Ends With Us legal battle after her texts to Blake Lively were unsealed. As revealed by a court document, filed by Lively’s team on Jan. 20, Swift texted Lively about Justin Baldoni, calling him a “b*tch” and saying that he had a “tiny violin.”

“I think this b*tch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin,” Swift texted Lively in early December 2024. (On Dec. 21, 2024, the New York Times published Lively’s official complaint against Baldoni. Lively’s lawyers deny that this text was in reference to the Times article.)

The texts might sound familiar for fans of The Life of a Showgirl, specifically Swift’s song “Cancelled!” In the track, she sings about her preference for friends who’ve been “cancelled.” One lyric specifically references a “tiny violin.” She sings, “Were you just too smug for your own good? / Or bring a tiny violin to a knife fight? / Baby, that all ends tonight.”

In more texts, Lively asked Swift to support her revised version of the It Ends With Us script “even without having read it.” (In a July deposition, Lively said that she sent Swift the script when the Showgirl singer was on her way to her apartment, where Lively was already meeting with Baldoni.) In response to the request, Swift wrote, “I'll do anything for you !!” (Lively’s lawyer claimed that this text does not mean that Swift "agreed to do Lively's bidding," "met with Baldoni," "or endorsed the revised draft.")

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

In other texts, Lively thanked Swift for being “so epically heroic today.” She explained how she recapped the interaction to her husband, Ryan Reynolds. “I kept remembering stuff- You making sh*t up about me and lenses. And referring to yourself as my doll. This clown falling for all of it. But also resisting it. You are the worlds absolute greatest friend ever.”

"Lively respectfully refers the Court to the cited source for its complete contents and disputes any summary or interpretation inconsistent therewith," Lively's legal team wrote in the documents.

In other texts from April 26, 2024, Swift also commented on the use of her song “My Tears Ricochet” in the It Ends With Us trailer. “If Justin was strategic He would be like no Taylor swift in the trailer. Because that gives you more power over the film, that’s your ally not his,” she sent Lively. The actor replied, “You are so right… He should’ve run from your music… How stupid. This was his only shot at having the appearance of an upper hand.”

Araya Doheny/Variety/Getty Images

Swift first entered the It Ends With Us legal drama in January 2025 when Baldoni referenced the singer in a lawsuit, claiming Lively had referred to the Eras Tour singer as one of her “dragons” who defend her.

Back in May, Swift’s spokesperson released a statement about being dragged into the fray:

Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.

As of publication, neither Swift nor Baldoni have publicly addressed the latest unsealed texts.