Here’s Why Margaret Qually Reportedly Broke Up With Jack Antonoff

Rumors about Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s relationship started in early July after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding — which Antonoff attended, sans his wife. Then came the social media sleuths, who noticed that Qualley had removed several posts featuring Antonoff from her Instagram, including her pics of their 2023 wedding. (Qualley has since un-archived the posts.) On July 8, multiple outlets confirmed the breakup rumors with their sources. Now, insiders are explaining why Qualley reportedly broke up with Antonoff after five years together.

“It happened recently, but they have been having issues for the last few years. Margaret initiated the separation,” the source told Us Weekly. “Both of their busy schedules and distance were factors, along with many other things like lack of trust in the marriage.” While the source did not give too many details, they divulged that “trust issues between both of them” made their marriage “hard.”

Other sources spoke to People about Qualley and Antonoff’s current status and shed some light on their rumored tension. “They argue a lot, and between her career and him constantly being on the road or working late in the studio, it’s been difficult,” the insider said.

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Apparently, their relationship has been challenging for some time. “They were still trying to work on the marriage a few months ago, but it ultimately wasn’t working,” the Us source added. “At some point, the rose-colored glasses came off for Margaret, and she felt she needed to take a step back.”

It wasn’t just Qualley who felt this way, either. Per Us Weekly’s insider, Antonoff also “had expressed to friends” that “it was difficult being married and that there were struggles.”

Nevertheless, Qualley and Antonoff “don’t have divorce plans yet.” The People source added that the duo is still “figuring things out,” while a third insider for the outlet clarified any rumors of bad blood between them. “They love each other deeply and are very sweet to each other. They are going through this process with nothing but kindness and unity,” the source said. “The rumors swirling around out there about them just aren’t true.”