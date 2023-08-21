(Featuring Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey & Zoë Kravitz.)
On Aug. 19, Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley celebrated their wedding on Long Beach Island, New Jersey. The couple invited plenty of A-listers to their nuptials, including Antonoff’s long-time friend and collaborator Taylor Swift.
The couple first sparked romance rumors in August 2021, when they were spotted kissing in Brooklyn. However, they only went public with their relationship in March 2022, when they attended the AFI Awards Luncheon together. Two months later, engagement rumors began when Qualley debuted a diamond ring at Cannes in May 2022.