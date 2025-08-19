Jalen's Perfect Match Castmate Reveals Why He Wasn't At Season 3's Finale

There was an empty seat at the Perfect Match Season 3 finale. The dating show’s last episode brought back nearly its entire cast of singles to vote for the winning couple — with the glaring exception of Jalen Olomu-Brown. Now, new information has come out about why Jalen disappeared from Perfect Match without explanation.

Jalen ended up only spending a few episodes in the Season 3 villa. The Too Hot To Handle alum matched up with Madison Errichiello halfway through the season, but once Madison was able to reunite with her top choice Freddie Powell, Jalen was sent away single. That wasn’t too surprising considering Madison’s strong connection with Freddie, but the shock came later when Jalen was the only eliminated cast member who didn’t return in the final episode to cast a vote for which couple should win the season.

While Jalen has not yet spoken about his absence, his former match Madison shed some light on the situation during an Instagram Q&A. I’m not sure how much I’ll speak on this,” Madison wrote when asked why Jalen disappeared. “He was asked to leave the show about halfway through for violating cast conduct requirements.”

Madison didn’t specify how Jalen violated the show’s “conduct requirements,” so fans may have to wait for Jalen himself to provide more detail if he chooses to on his own socials.

Netflix

This isn’t the first time a Perfect Match contestant has not showed up for the finale. In Season 2, Justin Assada was also absent when the rest of the cast reunited, although it was for a different reasons than Jalen’s. Justin explained that he chose not to return to the show after being hurt by his match Elys Hutchinson not reciprocating his genuine feelings, and resolving to keep his love life more private after that.

“I wasn’t going falsify any emotions or attraction towards someone that I wasn’t genuinely interested in, just so I could drag them along for the sake of screen time,” he said at the time. “Call me crazy but I was there trying to find my perfect match.”