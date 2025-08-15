Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the Perfect Match Season 3 finale.

In the finale of Perfect Match Season 3, Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto were voted the winners by their fellow contestants — a seal of approval for their close connection that persisted since the very first day at the villa. But unfortunately, the seemingly perfect match didn’t exactly have a perfect ending. Now, Lucy is lifting the curtain on what led to the breakup shortly after filming wrapped.

In the final moments of Perfect Match Season 3, the show revealed that Lucy and Daniel ended their relationship just weeks after they were declared the winners. Lucy tells Elite Daily that it became clear very quickly that they weren’t seeing eye to eye, and a combination of long distance and Daniel’s discomfort with Lucy’s job led to the abrupt breakup.

“Straight after filming, we went on a holiday in Cancún, and it was quite obvious there were a few things that we were just very different on,” Lucy says. “When we went back to our respective countries, it was the time difference, and we have very different lifestyles. The long distance was quite hard, especially with my job at the time. I was working in a club, and I think that was really hard for him. He wanted to know where I was and what I was doing a lot of the time. And it was just so early on that we realized this was going to be too difficult.”

Netflix

The relatively quick breakup also affected their would-be winnings from Perfect Match. The former couple had won a weeklong trip to a destination of their choice, but because they ended things before going on the vacay, it kind of just disappeared.

“I didn’t think it was fair to go on the trip when we both knew it was going to work between us,” Lucy says. “So, sadly, no one gets it now.”

However, she has a pitch for how Netflix can repurpose the unused prize: “I’m hoping that they’ll gift it to AD [Smith] and Ollie [Sutherland] for a babymoon,” Lucy says, nodding to the runners-up who announced their pregnancy at the end of the finale. “I think that’s what they should do. So hopefully it happens.”