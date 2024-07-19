A lot of things can change on Too Hot To Handle, but one thing remains the same — there will always be one hottie who everyone in the villa is instantly attracted to. For Season 6, that’s Charlie Jeer. The musician has using his lips for a lot more than just saxophone-playing, and has already caused the most chaos in the house in just a couple episodes.

Spoiler alert: Events from the first 4 episodes of Too Hot To Handle Season 6 are discussed. Charlie didn’t just find himself in the middle of a love triangle when he arrived; it was a full-on love square. As Lucy Syed and Katherine LaPrell both proclaimed their attraction to him, Kylisha Jag was also secretly crushing on the English musician. And since Bad Lana had taken over for the usual rule-adhering Lana, Charlie was free to get physical with over have of the female cast in one day. Yep — he made out with Lucy, Katherine, and Kylisha right off the bat.

Although the brazen display of horniness didn’t cost the group any money, Charlie did get punished when Lana took back over. The robotic cone sentenced him to the season’s second new twist: the banishment chambers.

He may have been put on ice for a bit, but it’s clear Charlie’s going to bring the heat this season. And there’s so much more to him than what’s been shown.

Charlie’s More Than Just A Musician

The 21-year-old’s saxophone skills have already been put on display, but music isn’t Charlie’s only passion. He’s also a professional model, and shares a lot of his high-fashion photoshoots on Instagram. His modeling bio also states that along with being a grade eight saxophonist, he’s also “a boxer, an economics graduate, [and] a scuba diver.”

He’s chronicled his scuba dives and his boxing matches on Instagram, along with some of his live saxophone performances. Last July, he graduated from the University of East Anglia with a degree in economics.

He’s Gone Viral Before

Too Hot To Handle isn’t Charlie’s first experience in the limelight. Back in 2021 when he was a 19-year-old student who worked as a club bodyguard, Charlie went viral on TikTok for speaking about the sexual harassment he experienced because of his job.

After his story was picked up by several media outlets, Charlie shared that he’d heard encouraging responses from a lot more people than he expected. “I don’t plan on being some sexual assault activist, but whilst it’s helping people I’ll continue to share it,” he wrote.