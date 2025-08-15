Even before the third season of Perfect Match began airing, fans already thought the winners were clear. In an uncharacteristic move, Netflix allowed AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland to reveal their engagement ahead of the show, confirming that at least one Perfect Match couple experienced a real love story on the new season. However, one final twist shook everyone — well, except for AD and Ollie. They tell Elite Daily how they really feel about the controversial winner vote in that finale.

Spoiler alert: This post will reveal who wins Season 3 of Perfect Match.

In the last moments of the show, AD and Ollie were up against Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto as the final two couples. Though Lucy and Daniel also built a consistent relationship throughout the season, every viewer was pretty sure the win would go to AD and Ollie, considering they got engaged after filming (and the last shots of the finale revealed Lucy and Daniel broke up shortly after the season).

However, in an unexpected result, the majority of Season 3 contestants voted for Lucy and Daniel to win, relegating AD and Ollie to be the season’s runner-ups.

“Ollie and I don't consider ourselves losers by any stretch of the word,” AD says of losing that vote. “We won in a different way. But am I shocked that the votes went that way? No, not at all. I kinda figured.”

When AD says she’s “happy with the way things played out,” Lucy can’t help but disagree. “I'm not happy about it. You should have won. I'm sorry,” Lucy says to her co-star. “We won in a different way, it’s OK,” AD responds.

Ollie echoes his fiancée’s thoughts about not needing to win the show to feel like winners.

“We didn’t pay too much attention to the vote,” Ollie says. “We knew what we had and what we have now, and not everyone got to see us for who we are as a couple. So we didn't really take it to heart. We'd loved to have won, but — this is going to sound cheesy — I already felt like I won because look at the relationship I have now. We didn't need our relationship to be validated by a vote from people that barely spent 10 minutes with us.”