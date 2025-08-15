Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the Perfect Match Season 3 finale.

Of all the couples on Season 3 of Perfect Match, it felt like Freddie Powell and Madison Errichiello had a real romance that could continue thriving after the show. The two Love Is Blind stars locked in right when Freddie entered the villa on the second day, and except for a brief elimination twist blip, they remained fully committed to one another into the finale. So, could they make their relationship work once they left Mexico behind? Freddie tells Elite Daily what happened.

In the final episodes of the season, Freddie and Madison made plans to continue their romance in the real world, despite the long distance between Freddie’s home in Manchester and Madison’s in Minneapolis. Madison even told Freddie she was open to moving to Manchester in order to be together. However, Freddie says that the relationship quickly fell victim to the obstacles of dating long distance.

“We carried on speaking afterwards, but we were very realistic about the fact that there was 4,000 miles between us,” Freddie says. “And gradually over time, it just became apparent that it was more of a friendship.”

He noted that while the romance thrived in Mexico, the connection looked different in the real world. “In the bubble of Perfect Match, it was a roller coaster of emotions in this surreal environment, and moving back to the norm of real life, it just became apparent that continuing to date probably wasn’t the best idea,” Freddie says.

The funeral director also has some thoughts about how the winners of Perfect Match were chosen. In a series first, the final five couples were whittled down to two in a Match Game-style questionnaire, and Freddie and Madison were the first eliminated. Even though they didn’t make it to the final vote, Freddie doesn’t think the group would have given him and Madison the win.

“To be honest, I think that [with] the voting system, a lot of people were looking at it more as a popularity contest rather than voting for a true connection,” Freddie says. “So I can’t say if they would have picked us. If everybody else did vote based on real connections, then I think that Ollie [Sutherland] and AD [Smith] would always win. So I’m not really mad at being eliminated like that.”