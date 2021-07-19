6 Theories About Who Wins Katie's Bachelorette Season

When it comes to finding her person, Katie Thurston isn’t messing around. As her Bachelorette season has progressed, we’ve seen her form connections with plenty of amazing guys, making her final rose choice even harder. But with the competition narrowing rapidly, you may find yourself wondering: Who’s going to win Katie’s Bachelorette season? Let’s break down all the potential outcomes.

It’s no secret Katie is intent on creating a real love connection. She said as much when she was announced as the Season 17 Bachelorette during March’s “After the Final Rose” special on Matt James’ Bachelor season. “I’m ready to find love, and not just the temporary kind. I’m talking forever, my husband,” she said during the episode. “I’m in a place in my life where I feel like I’m the best version of me. I’ve seen [this process] work before. Why shouldn’t it work for me?”

Fingers crossed Katie walks away with a partner for life, but even as the season starts wrapping up, there are just so many options for who that person could be. There's charming New Jersey boy Greg Grippo, hunky returning Bachelorette contestant Blake Moynes, sweet single dad Michael Allio, wholesome soccer player Andrew Spencer, and even more amazing options. So, as fans wait on the edge of our seats, join me in breaking down some of the major theories about who wins the season — and Katie’s heart.

Greg Grippo ABC There’s no denying Greg has always been a frontrunner. He got Katie’s first impression rose and the first 1-on-1 date of the season, and the duo’s chemistry has been palpable ever since. In a big mid-season promo, it’s revealed they have a second 1-on-1 date, and getting that much alone time before hometowns is always a good sign. It seems like Greg will at least make it to Fantasy Suites, although Blake also seems to be gaining momentum. Even if Greg and Katie don’t get engaged, with his cool-uncle status and effortless onscreen charisma, he could wind up being the next Bachelor.

Blake Moynes Speaking of Blake, for a guy who’s now dated three Bachelorettes, his connection with Katie is so much stronger than most fans ever could have imagined. They have intense physical chemistry, and him showing up with a boombox to comfort her with a Say Anything moment was one for the books. I used to think he was a lock for Bachelor In Paradise, but now I’m questioning everything.

Andrew Spencer ABC Sweet, sweet Andrew. Look at how your chances went up when you stopped attempting that British accent! He’s another guy who appears to be getting a second 1-on-1, at least according to the promos for the season, so it looks like Andrew will make it to the hometowns episode. Let’s not forget that preview shot of a tearful Katie jumping into his arms — could that moment give him an edge over the competition? Aside from Greg and Blake, Andrew is shaping up to be a major contender this season.

Michael Allio I’d say Michael is a lock for Katie’s Final 3, but thanks to the mid-season preview, I’m not so sure. We know being away from his son and the rest of his family has been hard for him, and a preview clip shows Michael’s son on Facetime saying, “Maybe Daddy don’t want to see me.” Perhaps this is a twist designed to make viewers think Michael will self-eliminate, and he and Katie actually make it to the end together. If not, he would also make a great Bachelor.

A Wildcard While the other remaining dudes’ chances don’t seem as high, I’d love to see a surprise winner. Maybe meme king Justin Glaze will have that wedding date with Katie for real, or we’ll find out who the hell Brendan Scanzano really is after all this time.

No One ABC While I hope Katie finds the partner she deserves, there’s a chance she could walk away from this single but having learned a whole lot about herself. After all, during a June 30 appearance on former Bachelor Nick Viall’s podcast, Viall Files, she admitted she was heartbroken over the course of her Bachelorette season. But even if Katie hasn’t found her guy just yet, at least she’s made some amazing gal pals in co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The Bachelorette continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The Season 17 finale airs Aug. 9.