It’s high time the Sex Lives of College Girls suitemates put their boys the the test. Especially one member of the foursome, who’s wound up in the middle of a tricky love triangle. At the end of Season 3, Episode 7, Whitney ran back into the arms (and bedroom) of her ex-boyfriend Canaan. One problem: She’s still trying to make things work with her current boyfriend, Isaiah. To help make up her mind, Whitney and her besties put Isaiah to the test in this steamy exclusive clip from the upcoming eighth episode of the season.

In this week’s episode, Kacey convinces Whitney, Kimberly, and Bela to conduct secret relationship tests on their current partners to see if they’re meant to be. Things have been going pretty well with Kacey and her theatre crush Cooper, as with Bela and Arvind — and Kimberly’s new guy Brian seems to be her perfect match. But for Whitney, she still has issues with how Isaiah has been throwing around his family’s money. Plus, she clearly still has feelings for Canaan.

But Isaiah’s boyfriend test could be just the thing to fan up the romantic flames between Whitney and himself again. After Kacey sets off a fire alarm to see how he’ll respond, Isaiah quickly flings off his shirt to wave away the smoke — simultaneously giving the girls a different kind of smoke show.

Check out Isaiah’s muscly moment in the exclusive clip below:

With only three episodes left, the third season of SLOCG still has several major threads to tie up, like new-girl Taylor’s roller-coaster love life and Whitney’s worsening mental health struggles.

Find out what happens next when Episode 8 of Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 streams Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Max.