Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3, Episode 6.

In Leighton’s absence on this season of Sex Lives of College Girls, it’s been up to Mia Rodgers’ new freshman Taylor to cause all the queer chaos at Essex College. She arrives as a devil-may-care lothario who immediately hooks up with multiple women on campus, something that makes Bela’s duties as her freshman adviser exceptionally difficult. But as the season progresses, Taylor and Bela’s abrasive relationship evolves into something much sweeter. So sweet, in fact, that several fans have begun shipping the two.

Both Rodgers and Amrit Kaur can see where the Taylor/Bela truthers are coming from, especially after a scene in Episode 6 when Taylor asks Bela for a key to her suite so she can distance herself from her straight roommate she says she has a crush on. “If somebody asked you for the house key, you’d be a bit like, ‘Oh, what’s going on there?’” Rodgers tells Elite Daily. “Amrit and I at one point were like, ‘Wait, is this happening?’”

Kaur had similar feelings about the key scene. “I thought something was going on too,” she says. Despite any subtext, the actors maintain that Taylor and Bela’s relationship is platonic... right now at least. “They’re purely best of friends for this point in time, but you never know. Never say never,” Rodgers teases.

Max

Showrunner Justin Noble also weighed in on Taylor and Bela’s chemistry, sharing that he doesn’t think Taylor looks at Bela in a romantic way. “It’s a platonic thing. Frankly, I think that Taylor really looks down on Bela,” Noble says. “Their dynamic is much more focused on someone who is desperately trying to help another person, maybe for the first time in Bela’s life. She’s made a lot of mistakes. And now she’s trying to learn to be selfless, and Taylor just doesn’t want it. But by the end of the season, I think Taylor will be a better person because of Bela.”

New episodes of Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 air Thursdays on Max.