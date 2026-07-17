Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is the kind of blockbuster epic that deserves to be seen on the biggest screen imaginable. The film not only features a totally stacked cast of A-listers like Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson, but it was shot entirely on location in majorly wanderlust-inducing destinations like Greece, Morocco, and Scotland.

The kingdom of Ithaca from Homer’s Greek poem was actually filmed in over six countries from February to August 2025. But guess what? The final stop on The Odyssey’s journey was right over at Universal Studios Hollywood in California. Production used soundstage 12 as well as Falls Lake in the backlot, which some eagle-eyed fans spotted as they were filming top-secret scenes at night. I remember being on the backlot tour last year, desperately trying to catch a glimpse of the ship behind production trucks and around large cranes.

Track Down Odysseus’ Vessel Right In California

Though I missed seeing Damon and Holland filming in action, fans can finally get a clear view of Odysseus’ massive vessel on the tour as part of Universal Studios’ Mega Movie Summer. The ship is currently docked next to Falls Lake — yup, the exact spot where they filmed those intense water scenes — on the Studio Tour inside the theme park.

If you want to visit an actual location from The Odyssey, all you need to do is get a ticket, which starts at $109 Universal Studios Hollywood Ticket Booking Page. Plus, during your walk to the park, you can also snap a cute pic with the screen-used Trojan Horse outside of the AMC movie theaters for your Stories.

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If you’d rather plan a more epic, passport-heavy adventure, here are all the other The Odyssey filming locations around the world:

Live Out Your Greek Goddess Dreams In Messenia

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It wouldn’t be a Greek epic without filming in Greece, obviously. Production chose the absolutely breathtaking coastal Messenia in the Peloponnese region for filming in March and April. Some must-see places to check out that you may recognize on screen include the hidden Nestor’s Cave, Pylos, the omega-shaped Voidokilia Beach, Almyrolaka Beach, the medieval Methoni Castle, and Acrocorinth near Corinth.

Channel Your Inner Gladiator In Morocco

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Staying near the Mediterranean Sea, production also picked Morocco as one of its filming locations. According to IMDb, they filmed action-packed war scenes in the village of Aït Benhaddou, which was also used for The Mummy, Gladiator, and parts of Game of Thrones (casual). The Royal Theatre in Marrakech was also used, as well as the super-vibrant cities of Essaouira and Dakhla.

Manifest A Chic Italian Summer In Sicily

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Next stop on the tour is the Tyrrhenian Sea, where The Odyssey filmed on the Aeolian Islands near Sicily. Favignana, also in Sicily, was heavily used. The castle on top of the island, Santa Caterina, plays the part of Ithaca. Apparently, the cast and crew were forced to hike up 45 minutes to set each day — except for Hathaway. Since Penelope was the literal queen and wore elaborate royal outfits, she journeyed to work via a helicopter. Iconic.

Scout Out Moody Ruins On The Scottish Coast

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Another castle that was used for filming was Findlater in Scotland. It’s much less of a castle now, and more of a historical cliffside ruin, but it’s still gorgeous and gives you sweeping views of the water for the ‘Gram. Also in Moray, production filmed scenes in the moody Culbin Forest and on Sunnyside Beach.

For anyone who loves the ships in The Odyssey and wants to see one of the working vessels IRL, the Draken Harald Hårfagre in Scotland was used for filming. It’s currently docked in Oslo, Norway through July 31 if you want to add another European hot spot to your itinerary.

Conquer The Mythical Underworld In Iceland

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The last stop on your worldwide Odyssey trip should be Iceland. This is where Nolan reportedly chose to film the spooky, dramatic underworld scenes. Some specific spots to add to your itinerary include the Markarfljot River, Sydra Skogarnes, and Hjorleifshofdi Beach.