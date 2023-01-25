The Netflix Fandoms Are Going To *Thrive* This February

February is the month of love, with Valentine’s Day smack in the middle. Netflix always honors the day with romantic films streaming that weekend, but this year, it seems like February is one long love letter to viewers, as there are tons of new and returning titles that will be better than flowers and chocolate to its fan bases. Let’s look at what’s coming to Netflix in February 2023.

The month kicks off with a chocolate-soaked doozy as Netflix tests the fandom waters around GBBO with Season 6 of The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals. But that’s just the beginning. On My Block fans will have the first season of spinoff Freeridge to luxuriate in, the anti-romantics will have the first half of You Season 4 to sweeten their moods, and there’s more fun for Outer Banks fans with a Season 3 to feast on. For reality fans, there’s more Too Hot to Handle with the German edition, plus Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3, and the brand-new romance mash-up competition Perfect Match.

As for romantic movies, In Love All Over Again, Squared Love All Over Again, Your Place or Mine, Love to Hate You, and 10 Days of a Good Man are among the slew of rom-coms arriving the weekend of Valentine’s Day.

But wait, there’s more:

Wednesday, Feb. 1

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

Gunther’s Millions (Netflix Documentary)

Bad Boys & Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Daddy’s Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

It: Part 1

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor: Season 32

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

Thursday, Feb. 2

Freeridge (Netflix Series)

Friday, Feb. 3

Class (Netflix Series)

Infiesto (Netflix Film)

Stromboli (Netflix Film)

True Spirit (Netflix Film)

Viking Wolf (Netflix Film)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2

Saturday, Feb. 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Monday, Feb. 6

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (Netflix Weekly Series)

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Bill Russell: Legend (Netflix Documentary)

The Exchange (Netflix Series)

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Thursday, Feb. 9

Dear David (Netflix Film)

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Netflix Family)

You: Season 4: Part 1 (Netflix Series)

Friday, Feb. 10

10 Days of a Good Man (Netflix Film)

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Love to Hate You (Netflix Series)

Your Place or Mine (Netflix Film)

Monday, Feb. 13

Squared Love All Over Again (Netflix Film)

Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14

All the Places (Netflix Film)

A Sunday Affair (Netflix Film)

In Love All Over Again (Netflix Series)

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry (Netflix Comedy)

Perfect Match (Netflix Weekly Series)

Re/Member (Netflix Film)

Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2

Wednesday, Feb. 15

#NoFilter (Netflix Series)

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix Documentary)

Eva Lasting (Netflix Series)

Full Swing (Netflix Documentary)

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix Series)

Red Rose (Netflix Series)

CoComelon: Season 7

Thursday, Feb. 16

The Upshaws: Part 3 (Netflix Series)

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Ouija

Friday, Feb. 17

A Girl and an Astronaut (Netflix Series)

Community Squad (Netflix Series)

Ganglands: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Unlocked (Netflix Series)

Sunday, Feb. 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir (Netflix Comedy)

Monday, Feb. 20

Operation Finale

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Netflix Documentary)

The Strays (Netflix Film)

Triptych (Netflix Series)

Thursday, Feb. 23

Call Me Chihiro (Netflix Film)

Outer Banks: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Friday, Feb. 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5 (Netflix Documentary)

Oddballs: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

We Have a Ghost (Netflix Film)

Who Were We Running From? (Netflix Series)

Married at First Sight: Season 12

The Real World: Season 12

Tuesday, Feb. 28