As fans of On My Block gear up to say goodbye to their beloved Netflix series, they can also get ready to say hello to a brand new set of main characters. Just a week before the show’s fourth and final season is set to hit the streamer, Netflix announced an On My Block spinoff series that will focus on a new group of friends in Freeridge, California. Sticking to On My Block’s Los Angeles setting, this new spinoff will be aptly titled Freeridge. Here’s everything we know about it so far:

On My Block’s final season premieres on Oct. 4, 2021, but that final batch of episodes won’t be the last time fans get to hang out in Freeridge. As the original group leaves high school, a new group of teens will take center stage in the new series. But there will be at least some familiar names still attached to the new project: On My Block producers Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, Lauren Iungerich, and Jamie Dooner will return to bring Freeridge to life.

“While this chapter is closing for our OG squad this October as they reach the end of high school, we are excited to bring a brand new cast of characters and stories to life in this On My Block spin-off,” Netflix’s head of comedy, Tracey Pakosta, said in a statement released by Netflix. There are so many more stories to tell in Freeridge and we're grateful to continue this journey.”

Freeridge Trailer

There is no official trailer for Freeridge yet, but in the meantime, fans can get a little taste of that Freerdige life with the On My Block Season 4 trailer.

Freeridge Cast

The cast for Freeridge hasn’t been announced yet, but we do know the spinoff will feature a whole new cast after the On My Block characters leave high school. Co-creators and co-showrunners Uyeshiro, Gonzalez, and Haft have also promised a more female-focused cast for Freeridge. “Some of the greatest comments we've heard about On My Block were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented,” they said in a joint statement. “As we embark on Freeridge, a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience... Oh, and there may be gnomies.”

Freeridge Plot

Specific plot details for Freeridge haven’t been released, except for the fact that the new series will follow a new group of teens in Freeridge, California. "There are more stories to tell of our beloved Freeridge and I cannot wait to continue to work with this talented team," Iungerich said via Netflix.

Freeridge Release Date

There’s no release date yet, but fans can tune in to the final season of On My Block on Netflix on Oct. 4.