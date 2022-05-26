There's So Much Coming To Disney+ In June

Disney+ has transformed the House of Mouse’s offerings from just family-friendly Disney Channel entertainment to series and movies for everyone — from classic throwbacks to new, imaginative Marvel shows. The streamer’s June 2022 lineup is the perfect example of that, as it’s bringing back old faves like Glee onto screens and premiering Ms. Marvel, a highly-anticipated new series based on the 2013 comic. These aren’t the only exciting additions — here’s everything coming to Disney+ in June 2022.

When Glee left Netflix in late 2021, fans didn’t know when it would return to streaming. Now, the Ryan Murphy-led, campy teen drama will live on Disney+ (and Hulu) starting right at the beginning of June, timed to kick off Pride Month.

Then, the third and final season of Love, Victor will premiere on Disney+ in the middle of the month. This spinoff of the film Love, Simon, which was the first ever teen romance to focus on gay characters, has been well loved by fans who will hopefully get their happy ending this season.

Also, right before June starts, on May 27, Disney+ will premiere two episodes of the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which promises to live up to the hype of The Mandalorian and even show Kenobi meet Darth Vader once again while in battle. For fans of Star Wars who have waited 17 years to see Ewan McGregor return as Kenobi, the Jedi master, this release couldn’t be more exciting. After this first premiere, the streamer will put out one episode weekly through June.

Almost equally as buzzed about is Ms. Marvel, Disney+’s latest foray into taking Marvel’s huge stories and packaging them for a set of episodes with a film-sized budget. This story, first conceived by Marvel Comics in 2013, follows a young outcast girl who wants to be just like Captain Marvel. One day, she actually gets powers and has to deal with both coming of age and becoming a superhero. Notably, this series marks Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, a huge step for empowering Muslim representation on screen.

These aren’t the only new arrivals coming to the streamer in June. Here’s the full list. (Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.)

Wednesday, June 1:

Glee

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel

Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version)

Obi-Wan Kenobi Part III

Friday, June 3:

Mack Wrestles

Hollywood Stargirl

Wednesday, June 8:

Baymax Dreams

Incredible Dr. Pol

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion

Ms. Marvel Episode 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi Part IV

Friday, June 10:

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

Wednesday, June 15:

Disney Junior: Ready For Preschool

grown-ish

Life Below Zero: Next Generation

T.O.T.S.

The Wonder Years

Family Reboot

Ms. Marvel Episode 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi Part V

Love, Victor

Friday, June 17:

Kings Ransom

Big Shot

Wednesday, June 22:

G.O.A.T.

Villains of Valley View

Obi-Wan Kenobi Part VI

Ms. Marvel Episode 3

Friday, June 24:

Rise

Trevor: The Musical

Wednesday, June 29: