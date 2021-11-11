Ms. Marvel Is Coming Out Later Than Expected

When Disney+ was first announced, Marvel was promised to be a significant part of the production lineup. The mega-successful Marvel Cinematic Universe announced a slew of titles for the upcoming streamer in 2019. Shows included everything from Loki and WandaVision, which featured already-familiar faces, to brand new stories, like Moon Knight and She-Hulk. But one of the most anticipated is Disney+’s Ms. Marvel, which will feature teen superhero, Kamala Khan, the first Muslim character to headline her own comic book.

But the road to Ms. Marvel’s arrival has not run smoothly since that initial announcement. The Hollywood shutdowns in 2020 hit Marvel hard, delaying multiple titles in both theaters and on streaming. Since the MCU picked back up in January 2021 with WandaVision, there have been a slew of releases to get through the backlog, and critics were watching for any sign of “Marvel fatigue” in viewers.

So far, there hasn’t been any. But it appears Marvel isn’t taking chances, since the schedule for 2022 has quietly started spacing release dates further apart as the franchise gets caught back up. That includes Ms. Marvel, which has quietly slid back from its original suggested release date in late 2021 to mid- to late 2022.

Ms. Marvel Trailer

Although Ms. Marvel finished filming in May 2021, Disney+ and Marvel have not officially released a full-length trailer as of yet. But Marvel Entertainment has been introducing the character to fans since her series will be a lead in to the new Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels. This sizzle reel, released in December 2020, gives fans a look behind the scenes at the new series and those who are passionate about bringing Khan’s story to Disney+ audiences.

Ms. Marvel Cast

Marvel Studios

In September 2020, Deadline reported the lead role of Khan had been cast after a worldwide search for an actor to take on the role of Marvel's first Muslim Pakistani American superhero. Newcomer Iman Vellani, who had recently been part of the Toronto Film Festival's Next Wave Committee, will star in the series with an understanding that her character will then appear alongside Captain Marvel in the Brie Larson-led sequel movie. Marvel confirmed the casting a few months later in December.

Vellani heads up a young cast of teens and 20-somethings who will star in the series. Matt Lintz (The Walking Dead) plays Bruno Carrelli, Kamala's best friend. Newcomer Laurel Marsden plays Zoe Zimmer, the most popular girl in school. Saagar Shaikh (Average Joe) plays Amir Khan, Kamala's older brother. Aramis Knight (Into the Badlands) plays vigilante Red Dagger, and Rish Shah (To All the Boys: Always and Forever) plays Kamran. Zenobia Shroff (The Affair) and Mohan Kapur (Black Widows) star as Muneeba and Yusuf Khan, Kamala's parents.

The series will also co-star Yasmeen Fletcher (Upside-Down Magic), Laith Nakli (Ramy), Azhar Usman (Patriot), Travina Springer (Strange Angel), Nimra Bucha (Churails), Alyy Khan (The Serpent), and Alysia Reiner (Orange Is The New Black).

Ms. Marvel Plot

Marvel Studios

While the overall plot of Ms. Marvel is still under wraps, the series’ logline suggests this will be an origin story series.

Kamala Khan — a 16-year-old Pakistani American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, Kamala has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. However, Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school — that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?

Ms. Marvel Release Date

Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel was initially slated to arrive in the back half of 2021, with some expecting it to debut before Hawkeye. But on the Disney Q4 earnings call in November 2021, the company revealed it will instead be grouped in a release window alongside Star Wars’ Andor and the live-action Pinocchio sometime between July and September 2022.