Here's How To Watch Glen Powell's New Comedy On Disney+ This Month

Summer vacations may be wrapping up this September, but Disney+ is fully prepared to send you on some virtual getaways this month. Whether you’re looking for Hawaiian vibes with a new take on a Disney classic, another stay at your fave murder-filled NYC apartment building, or you’re ready to get lost in a new comedy series led by your fave movie star — the streamer has just the selection for you. Here are the shows and movies you won’t want to miss that are coming to Disney+ in September.

If you missed the new live-action Lilo & Stitch movie that released in theaters this summer, now’s your opportunity to gather the ‘ohana and stream it. The new take on the 2002 animated classic will be available to stream for the first time starting on Sept. 3.

If you have the Disney+ and Hulu bundle (which sounds like it’s about to become the standard plan in the near future), then there are a ton of buzzy new shows to look forward to as well. Only Murder in the Building will return for its fifth season with a three-episode premiere on Sept. 9, adding A-list guest stars to its cast including Logan Lerman, Reneé Zellweger, and Beanie Feldstein. And at the end of the month, Glen Powell’s new sports comedy Chad Powers will drop it’s first two episodes.

Check out Disney+’s full September slate below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

Sept. 1

Trap*

Sept. 2

The Rich Eisen Show

Alien: Earth (Episode 5)*

Betrayal Season 3*

Sept. 3

Lilo & Stitch

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Episode 4)*

Reminder*

Disney

Sept. 4

Project Runway Season 21 (Episode 7)

Blood & Myth*

Sept. 7

Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 3)

Sept. 9

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 (Episodes 1-3)*

Alien: Earth (Episode 6)*

Sept. 10

To Catch a Smuggler Season 9

Tempest (Episodes 1-3)

Sept. 11

Project Runway Season 21 (Episode 8)

Sept. 13

Grace for the World

Lost in the Jungle

Tracker Season 2*

Sept. 14

Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 4)

Sept. 15

Futurama Season 10*

Sept. 16

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 (Episode 1)

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 (Episode 4)*

Alien: Earth (Episode 7)*

Sept. 17

Electric Bloom

Tempest (Episodes 4-5)

Sept. 18

Project Runway Season 21 (Episode 9)

Sept. 19

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past

Swiped*

Sept. 21

Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 5)

Sept. 23

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 (Episode 2)

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 (Episode 5)*

Alien: Earth (Episode 8)*

Hulu

Sept. 24

Marvel’s Zombies

The Lowdown (Episodes 1-2)*

Tempest (Episodes 6-7)

Sept. 25

The Golden Bachelor Season 2 (Episode 1)*

Project Runway Season 21 (Episode 10)

Sept. 28

The Simpsons Season 36

Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 6)

Sept. 30

Chad Powers (Episodes 1-2)

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 (Episode 3)

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 (Episode 6)*

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.