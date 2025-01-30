Renée Zellweger is here for age-gap relationships. The actor’s latest project, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, follows the iconic character as she dates a younger man, played by Leo Woodall. In the film, Zellweger’s character is 51-years-old, while Woodall’s is 29. According to Zellweger, portraying this relationship dynamic on-screen was important, especially when it comes to dispelling outdated “social taboos” about these kinds of romances.

At the movie premiere in London on Jan. 29, Zellweger discussed what it was like to act out an age-gap relationship. “I mean, I think it’s nothing new,” Zellweger told Variety. “But maybe the social taboos are melting away… it’s never a bad thing. There’s certain things that we probably don’t need to have opinions about, and where people find love… why would that ever be a problem?”

Woodall, who acts opposite Zellweger, agreed that films about these types of relationships were helpful to “get people used to it.” The One Day actor added, “It’s a real relationship that happens a lot, and, you know, we’re just not used to seeing it on-screen.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

ICYMI, the age-gap relationship isn’t the only plot point at play in the Mad About The Boy. The movie focuses on Bridget Jones’ dating life as a widow, four years after the death of her husband Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth). In the film, she’s caught between two potential love interests, Roxster McDuff (Woodall) and her son’s science teacher, Scott Wallaker (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor). Hugh Grant also reprises his role of Daniel Cleaver in the movie.

When speaking to Variety, Zellweger was complimentary of her co-stars, Woodall and Ejiofor, calling them both “talented, wonderful fellas.” Zellweger added that she was “spoiled for riches” while working on the film. “That’s not a bad day at work right there,” she continued.

Zellweger also said that she would be willing to do more Bridget Jones films in the future. “You know, I’ve got my fingers crossed,” she told Variety.

Mad About The Boy will be available to stream on Peacock on Feb. 13.