The entire internet is jealous of The White Lotus Season 2 cast right now — not only is the series a mega-success (something any actor would be proud of), but it also looks like they had a lot of fun during filming... arguably too much fun. Since the show finished airing on HBO Max on Dec. 11, the cast has been posting behind-the-scenes pictures of their time in Italy, and one duo in particular has people talking. Fans think that Meghann Fahy (who played Daphne) and Leo Woodall (who played Jack) from The White Lotus are dating.

The rumors first started when celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted speculation about the pair. Per DeuxMoi’s intel (which remains unconfirmed, BTW), Fahy and Woodall went on a trip together after they finished shooting The White Lotus Season 2. An anonymous eyewitness claimed, “Meghann and Leo 1000 per cent. Tons of witnesses. Not a whole lot of secrecy behind this pairing.”

Fahy and Woodall haven’t commented on the rumors (either confirming or denying them), but they have been engaging in some flirty social media banter. On Sept. 11, Woodall posted an Instagram carousel featuring photos of the cast. (In one, he’s sticking his fingers in Fahy’s mouth, but I digress.) “That’s amore,” Woodall captioned the post. Fahy replied, “I love you! I love these! I love you! 😘♥️” Woodall answered her, “I love you right back.”

Cute, right? Things have only gotten spicier since then. On Dec. 19, Fahy posted more pictures of her time in Italy, including a sweet, cozy selfie of her and Woodall. He commented on the post, “💣🐚.” (Translation: Bombshell.)

Instagram/@meghannfahy

For obvious reasons, fans are heavily (like heavily) shipping this pair. “Meghann and Leo sitting in a tree 🥹,” one commented on Fahy’s post. Another wrote, “I feel like there’s a soft launch hidden in here.” One added, “Team Meghann + Leo forever.” These moments, plus plenty of publicly exchanged kissy-face emojis, have built up to one steamy rumor — maybe Mike White will give everyone a Daphne and Jack moment in Season 3?