Meghann Fahy Got So Flustered When She Was Asked If She’s Dating Leo Woodall

The White Lotus fans still have so many questions about Season 2, and the most pressing one doesn’t have anything to do with the show’s plot. Instagram detectives have been convinced for months that Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall hooked up while filming the HBO vacation series, but the two co-stars have kept quiet on the rumors. But Fahy had nowhere to hide during her Jan. 12 appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, when a fan called in to ask her straight-up if she’s dating Woodall.

Fahy had played coy about the dating rumors when they were touched on in previous interviews. When asked about any romance on set on The Today Show earlier in the week, Fahy stayed out of it: “I’m sure there was... I don’t know anything about any of it, but I think there probably was some.” But the WWHL fans didn’t beat around the bush, bringing up Woodall’s name specifically. “Meghann, is there any truth to the rumor that you might be dating your White Lotus co-star Leo Woodall?” the fan asked.

“Oh, I don’t kiss and tell. C’mon, guys,” Fahy responded. When Andy Cohen confessed he would love for the rumors to be true, Fahy seemed to confirm things: “You would? For you, I’ll say sure.” But she quickly took it back: “No, I was kidding. He wanted me to say it so I said it.”

“You’re friends with benefits?” Cohen asked. “We’re friends,” Fahy responded, ending the conversation. The back-and-forth didn’t confirm anything for fans, but it was the closest Fahy has gotten to actually talking about the romance rumors taking over the internet.

The rumors about Fahy and Woodall began while Season 2 of The White Lotus was airing in November and December. Though the two didn’t share any scenes together on the show, fans noticed they frequently left very flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts. In early December, an unverified DeuxMoi claim that the two hooked up added more fuel to the fire.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fahy’s last relationship was with fellow actor Billy Magnussen. The two started dating in 2017, and although they never confirmed their relationship had ended, the pair notably stopped posting photos together and attending events together around 2019 and 2020, leading fans to believe they privately split.