This Taylor Swift Movie Was Just Added To Disney+

By now, every Taylor Swift fan has streamed her Eras Tour film at least 13 times on Disney+, but there’s one movie many Swifties probably haven’t seen yet that’s dropping on the streamer. Back in 2022, Swift had a brief but notable role in the mystery thriller Amsterdam (you’ve probably seen the memes of her surprisingly gruesome scene). Well, as of Sept. 1, you can finally watch the movie for yourselves if you have the Disney+ and Hulu bundle. And that’s not the only exciting new addition to Disney+ this month.

Probably the buzziest title dropping on the streamer is the long-awaited Agatha Harkness series Agatha All Along. The sadistic witch was first introduced in 2021 with an unforgettable musical reveal in WandaVision, and the new Marvel series will expand her coven with a star-studded cast including Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, and Patti LuPone. The spellbinding mayhem will commence with a two-episodes premiere on Sept. 18.

Subscribers will also be able to stream the new season of Dancing with the Stars as it airs live this month. Already-announced celebrities for this season include Olympic gymnast and instant meme Stephen Nedoroscik, as well as famed fraudster Anna Delvey.

Check out the full list of movies and shows arriving on Disney+ this September below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

September 1

Amsterdam*

See How They Run*

The Bob’s Burgers Movie*

20th Century Studios

September 3

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (Episode 2)*

September 4

LEGO Pixar: BrickToons

Kindergarten: The Musical (10 episodes)

September 6

Are You Sure?! (Episode 6)

September 7

Chibi Tiny Tales Season 5 (6 episodes)

September 8

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation (Sing-Along Version)

September 9

Universal Basic Guys (Episode 1)*

September 10

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (Episode 3)*

September 11

Primos (9 episodes)

September 12

Are You Sure?! (Episode 7)

September 13

How to Die Alone (Episode 1)*

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

Me & Mickey Season 3 (5 episodes)

September 16

Universal Basic Guys (Episode 2)*

September 17

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 (live premiere)

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (Episode 4)*

September 18

Agatha All Along (Episodes 1 and 2)

Hamster & Gretel Season 2 (8 episodes)

How Not to Draw Season 3 (5 episodes)

L-Pop Season 2 (6 episodes)

Disney+

September 19

The Golden Bachelorette (Episode 1)*

Are You Sure?! (Episode 8)

September 20

How to Die Alone (Episode 2)*

September 23

Universal Basic Guys (Episode 3)*

September 24

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 (Episode 2)

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (Episode 5)*

September 25

Agatha All Along (Episode 3)

FLY

Disney Jr.’s Ariel

September 26

The Golden Bachelorette (Episode 2)*

The Masked Singer Season 12 (Episode 1)*

September 27

How to Die Alone (Episode 3)*

Ayla & the Mirrors

September 30

Babes*

Universal Basic Guys (Episode 4)*

Neon

Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.