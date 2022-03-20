Anna Delvey Revealed Julia Fox Wanted To Adopt Her

Fraudster Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, dropped a pretty surprising detail about her friendship with Julia Fox. The real life inspo for Netflix’s Inventing Anna said Julia Fox offered to adopt her in an effort to protect her from being deported to Germany. Considering nobody even knew Delvey and Fox were tight buddies until earlier in 2022, the pretty major offer goes to show just how close the two really must be.

The eyebrow-raising tidbit arose during a new interview with The Daily Mail on March 18, in which Delvey opened up about her time behind bars. The 31-year-old spent four years in prison after being sentenced on multiple counts of grand larceny, but upon her release in 2021, she was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying her visa. She was released from ICE custody and ordered to return to Germany a couple days before the Daily Mail interview was published.

During the interview, Delvey spoke out about her friendship with Julia Fox, whom she first connected with after Fox contacted her on Instagram. “Julia is a great friend of mine and she is really, really fun,” Delvey said. Delvey explained that the 33-year-old actor had been “very supportive over the past months,” which she believed was due to the fact that Fox could “relate a bit” to her situation due to the fact that she “had a couple of boyfriends who were in prison or jail.”

Delvey shared that Fox has been looking for “creative ways” to help the con artist, including an offer to “adopt” her so that she could avoid deportation to Germany. “It couldn’t happen but it was very sweet of her,” Delvey said.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Delvey also revealed that she now regrets the actions that led her to jail — conning friends, banks, and Manhattan hotels by pretending to be a German heiress. “No money in the world is worth going to jail — even for a day,” she said. “I admit I made some mistakes... and I'm trying to fix it now.”

This isn’t the first time that Delvey has dropped details about her friendship with Fox — the fraudster explained what kicked off their connection in a Feb. 14 interview with The New York Times. “We actually connected on Instagram when I was out, and we DM’d a bit, and then she jumped on my Clubhouse, which was really random,” Delvey said, referring to the time she was released from briefly prison in February 2021 before being arrested by ICE six weeks later. “She was never judgmental, and we’ve stayed in touch ever since.”

Although it doesn’t sound like the Delvey and Fox ever even met in person, their bond seems to be unusually strong. This is definitely going to be a celeb friendship to watch, even if they are about to be countries apart.