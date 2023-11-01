How To Stream Olivia Rodrigo's 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Performance

Last year, Olivia Rodrigo delivered an iconic performance of Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and this year she’s returning to deliver what is shaping up to be an even bigger surprise. The announcement teased that Rodrigo will be teaming up with a legendary singer for a rockin’ duet, and there are some pretty major clues about who this mystery person will be. The whole event will stream live on Disney+, and it’s only one of the exciting elements of the streamer’s November lineup.

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be available to live-stream on Nov. 3 starting at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+. The event will feature several performances, but Rodrigo’s big surprise is definitely the one most highly anticipated. Her addition to the show teased she’d be performing with “one of her heroes,” which superfans were able to quickly deduce is probably Sheryl Crow. Crow is one of this year’s inductees, and Rodrigo just performed with her live a month before the event.

Along with the musical honors, Disney+ is also airing a bunch of buzzy original series throughout November. The timeline-hopping second season of Loki will drop its finale on Nov. 9, with the streamer’s new reimagining of Goosebumps concluding a week later, and the second season of its The Santa Clause revival series The Santa Clauses will premiere on Nov. 8.

Here’s the full rundown of what Disney+ has in store for November:

Nov. 1

The Three Detectives

Behind the Attraction Season 2

Firebuds (5 episodes)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (10 episodes)

Kiff (3 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (3 episodes)

Nov. 2

Loki (Season 2, Episode 5)

Nov. 3

Spider-Man: Far From Home

2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Live at 8 p.m. ET)

Goosebumps (Episode 8)

Marvel Studios Legends (3 episodes)

Nov. 6

JFK: One Day in America (3 episodes)

Nov. 7

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 7)

Nov. 8

The Santa Clauses (Season 2, Episodes 1 and 2)

Daddies on Request (series premiere)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (6 episodes)

Nov. 9

Loki (Season 2 finale)

Nov. 10

Goosebumps (Episode 9)

Nov. 14

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 8)

Nov. 15

The Santa Clauses (Season 2, Episode 3)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (4 episodes)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (22 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (8 episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (8 episodes)

Nov. 17

Goosebumps (Season 1 finale)

Dashing Through the Snow

Nov. 20

Incredible Animal Journeys (6 episodes)

Nov. 21

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 9)

Nov. 22

The Santa Clauses (Season 2, Episode 4)

Hailey’s on It! (3 episodes)

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (6 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (5 episodes)

Nov. 23

The Naughty Nine

Nov. 28

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 10)

Nov. 29

Assembled: The Making of Loki (Season 2)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2, Episode 5)

Life Below Zero (11 episodes)

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (6 episodes)

Mickey’s Christmas Tales (Shorts) (5 episodes)

