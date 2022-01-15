The holly, jolly spirit of Christmas is spilling over onto the new year. On Jan. 14, Disney+ dropped a “clause for celebration” with the announcement that Tim Allen will reprise his role as Santa Claus in a new limited series serving as a sequel to his iconic The Santa Clause movies. Allen will also be working as an executive producer on the new Santa Clause show. With a whole new take on a holiday classic, here’s everything you need to know about Disney+’s The Santa Clause series, including its release date, cast, and trailer.

As all fans of the beloved holiday flicks know, Allen’s iconic version of Santa Claus dates back to the 1994 film The Santa Clause. The movie follows Allen’s character of Scott Calvin, a divorced father, who accidentally becomes Santa Claus after the original St. Nick tumbles off Calvin’s roof. Panicked, Calvin takes matters into his own hands and puts on the famous red suit, and fills in for St. Nick after unknowingly locking him into the new job because of an iron-clad Santa clause.

Calvin’s journey as Santa Claus continued with two sequels films, 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. So, after a 16-year hiatus, Santa is ready to welcome fans back to the North Pole.

The Santa Clause Series Plot

The new show will begin on Calvin’s 65th birthday. As his older age starts to set in, he begins to wonder how long he’ll be able to continue being Santa Clause. Read the full synopsis from Variety’s announcement:

Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can't be Santa forever. He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world.

The Santa Clause Cast

Right now, Allen is the only confirmed cast member that will be reprising his role. Some pretty important characters that we’ve seen throughout The Santa Clause trilogy are Scott’s son Charlie Calvin (Eric Lloyd) and Carol Calvin/Mrs. Clause (Elizabeth Mitchell). And considering the family-focused storyline, it would be super exciting to see Lloyd and Mitchell return alongside Allen.

Perhaps the even bigger question is if Santa’s Head Elf, Bernard (David Krumholtz), will be reprising his role. Krumholtz portrayed Bernard in the first two installments of the franchise but did not return in The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. In a Dec. 24 interview with Vulture, Krumholtz shared that his character was originally in the script for the third film, but overall he felt the writing “devalued” Bernard the Head Elf and “in good conscience” could not reprise the role.

When the announcement dropped that Disney would be reviving the franchise with a TV show, Krumholtz took to Instagram and expressed his surprise at the announcement. “THIS IS NOTHING SHORT OF SHOCKING,” he wrote in the caption.

Let’s hope we’ll see Krumholtz return to his role as everyone’s favorite sarcastic elf.

The Santa Clause Release Date & Trailer

There is no official release date or trailer that has been dropped quite just yet. But as of now, production is set to begin in March 2022. However, if history proves correct, Disney+ might drop some more info come November, as all three movies were released in theaters during the 11th month of the year.

Given its obvious connection to the holidays, fans can probably expect The Santa Clause series to arrive towards the end of the year to help ring in Christmas.