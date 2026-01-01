Here's When You Can Watch Tell Me Lies Season 3 To Kick Off 2026

A new year means a ton of new shows to dive into, and Disney+ has so many great options for your first TV marathon of 2026. Whether you’re looking for the latest buzzy superhero show, or maybe the new off-the-walls Ryan Murphy project, or you want to check back in with your favorite drama-filled romance — it’s all on Disney+ this January. Here are the shows and movies you won’t want to miss.

Some of this month’s most enticing new releases are available via the Disney+ and Hulu bundle. With that subscription, you’ll be able to tune into the third season of Tell Me Lies with the first two episodes drop on Jan. 13. You’ll also get to stream the first three episodes of The Beauty — the new Evan Peters-led body horror series — when it premieres on Jan. 21.

If you don’t have the bundle, there are still some exciting shows to look forward to. The Percy Jackson Season 2 finale is on the horizon, and at the end of January, Marvel’s highly anticipated new series Wonder Man is debuting.

Check out Disney+’s full January slate below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

Jan. 1

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jan. 2

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

The Big Year

Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Jan. 4

Incredible Northern Vets Season 2

Jan. 7

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Episode 6)

Disney+

Jan. 9

The Tale of Silyan

Theme Song Takeover Season 5

Jan. 10

The Artful Dodger Season 1*

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 4

Jan. 13

Tell Me Lies Season 3 (Episodes 1 and 2)

Jan. 14

Hey A.J.!

Pole to Pole with Will Smith

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Episode 7)

Jan. 16

Agent P, Under C: Shorts

Jan. 17

America's Funniest Home Videos (New Seasons)

Phineas and Ferb Season 5

Jan. 18

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts Season 3

Jan. 20

Tell Me Lies Season 3 (Episode 3)

Jan. 21

The Beauty (Episodes 1–3)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (Episode 8)

Jan. 22

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Jan. 27

Wonder Man

Tell Me Lies Season 3 (Episode 4)

Jan. 28

The Beauty (Episode 4)

