Fans Are Pointing Out 1 Major Detail About Evan Peters' First Emmy Win

Since becoming a featured player in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, Evan Peters has been a staple of television. But though that anthology series has been nominated for Emmy awards over the years, he never took home an Emmy until he moved to HBO and Mare of Easttown. His turn as Colin Zabel turned out to be the performance to win over Emmy voters, taking home his first career statue. Evan Peters’ 2021 Emmy win had fans over the moon.

Peter’s speech, though bleeped in the beginning, was as charming as you’d expect: “I gotta thank my mom and my dad for getting me out to LA. You guys are crazy for doing that, but we’re gonna drink tonight.” He continued: “Kate Winslet for BEING KATE WINSLET ... I especially want to thank anyone who watched the show, this is a dream come true for me tonight, and it wouldn’t have been possible without you, so thank you.”

For Peters, this is a dream come true. The actor was previously nominated for AHS seasons (Asylum, Hotel, and Cult) but never at the Primetime Emmy Awards. To finally land a win after so many years, especially with his parents in attendance, was a sweet moment.

But for fans, this was also a sweet victory. In their opinions, Peters should have been nominated and won ages ago for his work in Murphy’s various seasons or even for some of his other Murphy projects. It was about time the Television Academy sat up and took notice.

Peters’ win in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category for Mare of Easttown was the second for the show in Limited Series. Moments before, Julianne Nicholson took home the corresponding Outstanding Supporting Actress statuette.

With all the awards love for Mare of Easttown, which has not yet gotten a second season, fans are hopeful that the show might return. Unfortunately, Peters probably isn’t so hopeful, as he did not survive the show’s first season. But now that he’s a winner, could the Emmys start looking at his AHS work?

Fans can only hope that this is just the start of a long run of Emmys for Peters, who is currently starring in American Horror Story: Double Feature. The new season is currently airing on FX and streaming on Hulu.

All episodes of Mare of Easttown are streaming on HBO Max.