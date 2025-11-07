Kim Kardashian is well aware that her new TV show isn’t exactly being met with praise. Her campy legal drama All’s Fair is sitting at an impressively low 5% on Rotten Tomatoes, with hordes of scathing reviews dubbing it the worst show of the year. But if anyone knows how to turn public derision into a savvy marketing tool, it’s Kardashian. While sharing photos from the All’s Fair premiere party on Nov. 6, the leading lady included some carefully selected social media posts about the quality of the new Hulu series.

All’s Fair marks Kardashian’s biggest acting role yet, re-teaming her with Ryan Murphy after she stole scenes in 2023’s American Horror Story: Delicate. Although she’s playing a fictional divorce lawyer named Allura Grant, the role feels close to real life, as Kardashian herself is studying to become a lawyer and has her fair share of personal experience with divorce attorneys. But those parallels couldn’t save Kardashian’s performance from being widely called “stilted” and “unconvincing” in many reviews.

But the bad press won’t keep her down. “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!?” Kardashian facetiously wrote on Instagram, posting a selection of screenshots from social media that prove there’s an audience for bad TV. In one, a viewer admits they “immediately pressed play” on All’s Fair after seeing its abysmal Rotten Tomatoes score. In another, a fan confesses that the horrible acting is what hooked them: “Some of the worst acting I've ever seen in my life alongside the most predictable storylines and the most ridiculous styling. I'm obsessed, I need 14 seasons.”

Hulu

Kardashian posted several more screenshots, including one that wound up praising All’s Fair’s bizarre ability to be addictingly terrible. "All's Fair on Hulu dares to ask the question, 'Does a show need to be good?' and the answer is no, it doesn't," the re-shared social media post read. "We have legendary actresses here giving the worst performances of their careers. It takes a special kind of talent to pull that kind of inability out of them. Amazeballs."

In the middle of her screenshot dump, Kardashian highlighted a post that seems to be her strategy to get more people to tune in: “Critics realizing their reviews of All’s Fair ended up making people watch and love the show,” the post read.

So, it sounds like fans and detractors alike can keep the All’s Fair hate coming, because it’s only strengthening Kardashian’s marketing plan.