Kim Kardashian is a lot of things: influencer, makeup mogul, reality TV star, and now... 2019's Elle Woods? Uh, y'all, Kim Kardashian is apparently studying to become a criminal justice lawyer. What, like it's hard? Her new Vogue cover interview reveals that her experience helping Alice Marie Johnson be granted clemency has inspired her to try and help unjustly incriminated people on a larger scale. And the tweets about Kim Kardashian studying to become a lawyer show how shocked and intrigued the internet is about this. Basically, no one saw this coming, but we're all in for the ride as it goes down.

“I had to think long and hard about this,” Kardashian said in her interview about her decision to educate herself further. She said “seeing a really good result” with Johnson's case, compounded with the fact that she felt woefully unprepared to talk about criminal justice reform at length, lit the fire under her a** to start studying law.

“The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency,” she explained, “and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, sh*t. I need to know more."

Kardashian continued, "I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

All of the jokes about this I'm holding in aside, this is genuinely a cool move from Kardashian. Whether her studying law means she's getting herself more educated on the process, or if she's literally studying to pass the bar and become a practicing attorney, props to her for choosing to better herself through education.

The interview also reveals that Kardashian has been working with CNN's Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson on prison reform efforts for months through a group called #cut50. Together, they have reportedly been attending meetings at the White House, visiting prisons, and meeting with governors in the hopes of accomplishing bipartisan criminal justice reform.

Jones told Vogue that, while he's aware of the criticism he received for working with and giving so much credit to Kardashian as opposed to Black activists who have been doing this work longer than she has, Kardashian was able to leverage her notoriety to actually get President Trump to listen to their plight.

“Kim Kardashian,” Jones said, “wound up playing this indispensable role, and a lot of people have gotten furious with me, saying I’m stealing the credit from African American activists who have been working on this issue for decades. And first of all, I’m one of them."

He continued, "But I was in the Oval Office with Kim and Ivanka and Jared and the president, and I watched with my own eyes Trump confess to having tremendous fears of letting somebody out of prison and that person going and doing something terrible, and the impact that would have on his political prospects. He was visibly nervous about it. And I watched Kim Kardashian unleash the most effective, emotionally intelligent intervention that I’ve ever seen in American politics.”

Jones continued to say that he was just as surprised to see how good Kardashian was at all of this as the internet is to hear that she's pursuing law.

"For people who have fallen for this media caricature of the party girl from 10 years ago who hangs out with Paris Hilton," he said. "This is the daughter of an accomplished attorney and the mother of three black kids who is using her full power to make a difference on a tough issue and is shockingly good at it.”

Kardashian hasn't said anything on social media about the Vogue interview, but she did tweet about Van Jones' new show The Redemption Project on April 9.

The show is reportedly about the "restorative justice process." It's not clear if Kardashian will be featured on the show at all as part of her activist work with Jones, but now I wouldn't rule out the possibility.

We'll most likely hear all about this Elle Woods-like journey on the current season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.