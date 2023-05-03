This New Disney+ Show Reunites The 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Stars

It’s finally almost summer, which can only mean one thing: sitting on the couch and watching a million TV shows and movies of course. And Disney+ is heating up the month of May with tons of new stuff, including pop-star documentaries, a buzzy new sci-fi action series, and more of your favorite Marvel movies becoming streamable at last. Probably the most exciting addition of all is a new show that reunites the main cast of the Oscars-sweeping phenomenon Everything Everywhere All at Once for another mind-bending adventure. Here’s everything Disney+ subscribers can look forward to watching in May 2023.

American Born Chinese is definitely the standout new series on Disney+ this month. Based on the hit 2006 graphic novel of the same name, the show will follow a high schooler who suddenly finds himself in the middle of a cosmic battle between Chinese mythological gods. Notably, the series stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu, who are fresh off playing the dysfunctional family at the center of Everything Everywhere All at Once. In case you’ve been living under a googly-eyed rock for the past year, Everything Everywhere All at Once was undoubtedly the biggest movie of 2022, having swept the Oscars with a whopping seven wins. So, naturally, all eyes are on this exciting reunion project.

Other notable new additions on Disney+ include Ed Sheeran’s documentary The Sum of It All, the moon-based coming-of-age movie Crater, and the World War II biographical drama A Small Light. And of course, there’s the Marvel of it all. After premiering in theaters back in February, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will finally be streamable this month. Additionally, Disney+ is adding some faves from a few years back: Spider-Man: Homecoming and Venom.

Check out the full list of upcoming Disney+ shows and movies below.

May 2

A Small Light (Season 1, Episodes 1-2)

May 3

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All

Rennervations (Season 1, Episode 4)

Eureka! (Season 1, Episode 6)

May 4

Star Wars Visions (Volume 2)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

May 5

Charles: In His Own Words

Disney Intertwined Live

Path of the Panther

May 9

A Small Light (Season 2, Episodes 3-4)

May 10

The Muppets Mayhem

Life Below Zero (Season 20)

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 4)

May 12

Crater

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Venom

May 16

A Small Light (Episodes 5-6)

May 17

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 4)

Saturdays (4 episodes)

May 23

A Small Light (Season 1, Episodes 7-8)

May 24

American Born Chinese

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2, Episodes 1-6)

Kiff (4 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (5 episodes)

Intertwined (Season 2)

May 26

Wild Life

May 31

Firebuds (6 episodes)

