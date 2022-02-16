Go Behind-The-Scenes Of Ed & Taylor’s “The Joker And The Queen” Music Video

The excitement over Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran’s new single “The Joker And The Queen” is still going strong. Now, there’s even more to be enthusiastic about. On Feb. 15, Sheeran let fans in on a little behind-the-scenes magic with a nearly two-minute clip depicting the making of the song’s music video.

Sheeran tweeted the behind-the-scenes video that primarily follows the director Emil Nava and stars Jack Lewis and Ava Ames. These are the same two actors who appeared in the 2013 music video for one of Sheeran and Swift’s previous collabs, “Everything Has Changed.” A lot really has changed since then. Namely, Lewis and Ames are all grown up, and it’s evident in the BTS video.

“The Joker And The Queen” is a remix of Sheeran’s song of the same name which appeared on his album of last year, Equals. The remix was officially released on Feb. 11, and it features Swift singing a new set of lyrics on the second verse. It’s the fourth collaboration for Swift and Sheeran. They’ve previously appeared together on Swift’s songs “Everything Has Changed” in 2012, “End Game” in 2017 and “Run” last year.

Sheeran shared a meaningful message about the song on the day it was released. “The joker and queen featuring @taylorswift is out right now,” he wrote on Instagram. “Me and Taylor first met and wrote [and] recorded our first song together in 2012, ten years ago now, I’m so so honoured to have her on this song. Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she’s also a very close friend, I’m very lucky to have her in my life.”

Sheeran added, “For the music video we got the kids from our song ‘Everything Has Changed,’ all grown up and off to college now ! Hope you love the song, and the video, and have a great week.”

Not only is “The Joker And The Queen” a bop, it’s a full circle moment for Ed and Tay and full a ton of possible “1989” easter eggs.