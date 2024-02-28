Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from Episode 10 of Love Is Blind Season 6.

Amy and Johnny may have been perfect in the pods, but the real world threw them some tricky obstacles. Not only did they have to navigate a difficult birth control conversation, but Amy also revealed to her fiancé early on that it was imperative they get her father’s blessing before getting married. Thankfully, things ended up going smoothly with her dad, but Amy tells Elite Daily that things could have gone differently if he decided not to go along with the marriage. “If there was any hesitance on his end, I would've definitely valued that and considered what he had to say,” Amy admits.

Amy put a weighty emphasis on getting her dad’s approval shortly after meeting Johnny. During their trip to the Dominican Republic, she gave him an important warning: “If I don’t get my dad’s blessing, I don’t know if I can move forward.”

Luckily, despite Amy’s apprehension over her father’s skepticism of the Love Is Blind process, he did end up giving Johnny his blessing to marry his daughter when they finally met up.

But what if it went the other way? Amy tells Elite Daily she would have had to seriously reconsider things if her dad didn’t bless the union. “It would've been for a reason,” Amy says. “Although my dad is super protective of me, he’s also fair and he’s very wise.”

Netflix

However, Amy wouldn’t have given up on her connection with Johnny then and there.

“At the end of the day, I am my own woman, and if I felt like there was still something worth exploring and he wasn't seeing the full picture, then we would've discussed that in a different manner,” Amy says. “But luckily in the moment, he was very, very supportive and that's all that mattered.”

While Amy and Johnny definitely haven’t had as many dramatic ups and downs as the other couples this season, their road to the altar hasn’t been perfect. Still, the quickly-engaged duo may turn out to be the ultimate proof that love could actually be blind.