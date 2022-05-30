Just when you thought things couldn’t get steamier between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, the “it” couple shared another adorable and intimate moment on social media. Kardashian posted a video of the two lovebirds locking lips on her Instagram story on May 29, and they’re even twinning with matching blonde hair and black tops. Watch Kim Kardashian kiss Pete Davidson in the new Instagram videos to see how their romance is going stronger than ever.

Kardashian and Davidson certainly aren’t shy about showcasing PDA in their relationship — although they certainly haven’t reached Kravis levels quite yet. Now, they’ve shared some steamy new videos that really turned up the heat. Kardashian posted the clip to her Instagram story on May 29, and it featured the duo posing indoors with a “devil horns” filter. The lovebirds stuck out their tongues to the camera before turning to each other to sharing an adorable kiss. The clip wraps up with Kardashian and Davidson smiling and looking absolutely in love. Kardashian and Davidson are even twinning in the sweet moment, with both rocking bleached blonde hair and black tops. Davidson also spiced things up with black square sunglasses.

Davidson debuted his freshly dyed platinum blonde hair outside an office in Calabasas, California on May 27 — the first time Davidson was photographed after his final appearance on the May 21 episode of Saturday Night Live. Kardashian was also spotted along with Davidson as he rocked his new ‘do, and the two look so similar with their matching hair color that you might even have trouble telling the two apart now.

Of course, Kardashian dyed her hair blonde for the 2022 Met Gala to pay tribute to Marilyn Monroe, which she paired with Monroe’s OG crystal embellished gown that was worn when the late legend sang “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy in 1962. Kardashian attended the 2022 Met Gala with Davidson, who donned a simple standard tuxedo that helped put the spotlight on his girlfriend.

With their new Instagram video and matching looks, Kardashian and Davidson are certainly proving that their iconic relationship isn’t slowing down at all.