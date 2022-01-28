Wanna One is back! On Jan. 27, the group dropped a new song, titled “Beautiful (Part.3).” It’s their first release since disbanding in January 2019. The track is special because it’s about the guys remembering their time together with their fans, affectionally called the Wannable.

According to Genius, on the new track Wanna One sings, “The precious stories we drew all night, I remember.” To go along with their latest release, Wanna One shared an emotional music video for their new single, which features clips of the band performing for their fans at last year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Wanna One is made up of members Kang Daniel, Park Ji-hoon, Lee Dae-hwi, Kim Jae-hwan, Ong Seong-wu, Park Woo-jin, Lai Kuan-lin, Yoon Ji-sung, Hwang Min-hyun, Bae Jin-young, and Ha Sung-woon. They first came together in 2017 on the second season of the reality competition show, Produce 101. The group debuted in August of that year with their hit single, “Energetic.”

Fans largely speculated Wanna One was only going to be together for a short time due to their year-long contract, which ended in December 2018. This culminated in the group’s emotional final performance together in January 2019 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

After years of rumors about a reunion, Wanna One finally came back together on Dec. 11 at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards. They performed the tracks “Energetic” and “Burn It Up,” as well as “Beautiful (Part.3).”

Over a month later, Wanna One has finally officially dropped “Beautiful (Part.3)” on all streaming platforms.

Reading the lyrics, Wanna One appears nostalgic on the track. “Oh, it's so beautiful, beautiful/ The song I sang for you,” the group sings during the pre-chorus. “When I close my eyes, I remember our time/Circling again and again, there's no ending/In the story between you and me, I remember.”

On the track, the group calls their fans their “little light” and “the star that shines on me.” They also tell Wannable they miss them so much and promise they will always remember them. Check out the full English translation for Wanna One’s “Beautiful (Part.3)” via Genius.

Intro

Yeah

Verse 1

I see a faint light at the end of the tunnel, ayy

Turn around between memories and following the light

Without knowing it, you were engraved deep in my heart

I remember you, you are still a beautiful light

Pre-Chorus

Oh, it's so beautiful, beautiful

The song I sang for you

So beautiful, beautiful

It sounds just like fate

That memory rises white and is dyed with that light, oh

I can feel your trembling heart and your warmth

When I close my eyes, I remember our time

Circling again and again, there's no ending

In the story between you and me

I remember

Chorus

I wake up to the sound of the morning, I pray for you

Like a nostalgic dream that shines on the streets at dawn, we become one

Ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh

I'm full of you

Ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh

That my heart explodes

More dazzlingly beautiful than anyone else in the world

So beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, yeah

Verse 2

So colorful, our space is filled with your light

None of these moments will come again

It takes my breath away, I miss you so much

Like a fool, why didn't I know?

Pre-Chorus

Always remember you, remember you

That little light that you shined on me

Remember you, remember you

You came back like a miracle

Oh, it's so beautiful

The reason I can't stop, oh

My fluttering heart and my trembling fingertips

Oh, I miss you, I miss you again

I pray that I'll reach you by the end of dawn

The precious stories we drew all night

I remember

Chorus

I wake up to the sound of the morning, I pray for you

Like a nostalgic dream that shines on the streets at dawn, we become one

Ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh

I'm full of you

Ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh

That my heart explodes

More dazzlingly beautiful than anyone else in the world

Bridge

You're the star that shines on me, oh, yeah

In the night when everyone is asleep

The end of the memory of a dream

That I couldn't hold back 'cause I was tired of waiting

The breath that embraced me, unable to let go of even a single moment

Chorus

I wake up to the sound of the morning, I pray for you

Like a nostalgic dream that shines on the streets at dawn, we become one

Ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh

I'm full of you

Ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh

That my heart explodes

More dazzlingly beautiful than anyone else in the world

So beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful

Holding you like this right now

An unchanging promise, dazzlingly beautiful

Make sure to support the group by streaming “Beautiful (Part.3)” on Spotify.