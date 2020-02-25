Some of the best groups in recent history have formed on reality competition shows. The process is common in the K-Pop music world, and that's how the eleven-member Korean group Wanna One came to be. Although, unlike others — who stay together years after winning their show — Wanna One knew their time together was temporary because of their 1-year-long contract, which ended in December 2018. It's been over a year since the group's disbandment, and some fans wonder if Wanna One is still friends after their split.

Wanna One consists of the following members: Kang Daniel, Park Ji-hoon, Lee Dae-hwi, Kim Jae-hwan, Ong Seong-wu, Park Woo-jin, Lai Kuan-lin, Yoon Ji-sung, Hwang Min-hyun, Bae Jin-young, and Ha Sung-woon. Ever since the group's disbandment, each member has been busy pursuing individual projects. Some of the members chose to join other groups, while others decided to fly solo.

Take Woo-jin and Dae-Hwi, for example. After collaborating together on their song "Candle" in January 2019, they debuted with the group AB6IX in May. The group achieved so much success with the release of their albums like 6ixense, B Complete, and 5nally. Obviously, as members of the same group post-Wanna One, the guys spend a lot of time with each other, and they appear to be closer than ever.

Ji-sung, Sung-woon, and Seong-wu also reunited in May 2019 before Ji-sung's army enlistment. According to HelloKPop, the trio ate at one of TV personality Hong Suk Chun's restaurants. "Ji Sung, you’re so blessed with good people like these two dongsaengs who came running even at such short notice. Return just the way you are after completing your military service well," Hong captioned a photo of the trio.

In August 2019, an even bigger Wanna One reunion happened. According to AllKPop, to commemorate the group's second anniversary since being formed on Produce 101, nine of the eleven members caught up to celebrate the special occasion. Ji-sung couldn't attend because of his enlistment, and Daniel couldn't make it due to a "conflict of schedule," according to a statement shared by his label, Konnect Entertainment. Sadly, no one posted photos from the meetup, but the members showed fans love on social media with sweet posts dedicated to them.

"We are forever," Ji-hoon captioned a photo he posted on Aug. 7, 2019, aka, the group's two-year anniversary since their debut. The line is from Wanna One's song "Flowerbomb."

Apart from their planned meetups, the members occasionally reunite due to their schedules overlapping. In September 2019, both Jae-hwan and Jin-young attended the Pohang K-Pop concert. Jae-hwan went there as a soloist, while Jin-young attended as a member of K-Pop group CIX.

Wanna One fans hoped the two stars would interact at some point during the show, and their dreams came true when Jin-young gave Jae-hwan a hug on stage during the show's encore performance.

In more recent news, Jin-young appeared as a special guest for Jae-hwan's first solo concert on Feb. 1. Judging from videos captured by fans during the concert, the pair had a lot of fun together, and even danced with each other on stage.

While the members definitely don't see each other as much as they did when they were part of Wanna One, they make sure to reunite every once in a while to catch up as friends, and that makes fans so happy.