You know how, every now and then, fans get emotional and imagine what it would be like when their fave boyband — *shudders* — breaks up? I'm sorry I said those two words, but I just had to because unfortunately for one fandom, that awful day recently happened. In January, the successful K-Pop group Wanna One performed their very last concert together as a group. Although they were only together for just about two years (they debuted in August 2017), it was enough for them to make an impression on so many fans' lives. It was also nice knowing the breakup was always in the cards due to the special circumstance of the band being put together on a reality show, which means there was never any turmoil or unrest among the members and they went their separate ways peacefully as friends.

It's been months since Wanna One disbanded and, naturally, fans must be wondering, what are the members of Wanna One doing now? Let's go through each member and see.

Kang Daniel

Kang Daniel has been gearing up to make his solo debut. The reason he hasn't released solo music just yet is that he was involved in a legal battle with his former label, LM Entertainment, that prevented him from releasing any new music. Thankfully, he took them to court and won, and on June 9, Daniel told fans through an Instagram live that he would be releasing solo music very soon, this time, under a new talent agency that he created, Konnect Entertainment.

Park Ji-hoon

Following Wanna One's disbandment, Park Ji-hoon went on a solo fan meeting tour across Asia. He made his solo debut with the album O'Clock and single "L.O.V.E." on March 26.

PARK JIHOON Official on YouTube

Lee Dae-hwi

Lee Dae-hwi is keeping the boy band energy going. He debuted with the group AB6IX on May 22 under the label, Brand New Music. They released their EP album B:COMPLETE, which includes their single, "Breathe."

BRANDNEW MUSIC on YouTube

On June 22, HelloKPop revealed that Dae-hwi would be making his debut as an actor in the short drama A-Teen 2.

Kim Jae-hwan

Jae-hwan made his solo debut with the EP Another on May 20. It was accompanied with the single "Begin Again," as well as its music video.

Stone Music Entertainment on YouTube

Ong Seong-wu

Seong-wu released his first solo song, "Heart Sign" and music video on June 11, as part of the 2019 Pepsi K-Pop Collab project. He will be making his acting debut in the drama At Eighteen on July 22.

starshipTV on YouTube

Park Woo-jin

In March, Park Woo-jin collaborated with rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on "Look Back At It," which features both Korean and English lyrics.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie - Topic on YouTube

In May, he also debuted with the group AB6IX, along with former Wanna One member Lee Dae-Hwi.

Lai Kuan-lin

In January, Lai Kuan-lin began his acting debut in China for the drama A Little Thing Called First Love. Then in March, he and PENTAGON'S Wooseok debuted as the duo Wooseok x Kuanlin to release the EP, 9801, accompanied by the single, "I'm a Star."

1theK (원더케이) on YouTube

Yoon Ji-sung

Yoon Ji-sung released his debut EP, Aside, in February, followed by the special album Dear Diary in April. He then began his mandatory military service on May 14 and released the single "Winter, Flower" on May 20 as a gift to fans before his hiatus.

Stone Music Entertainment on YouTube

Hwang Min-hyun

After Wanna One's disbandment, Hwang Min-hyun returned to his original group, NU'EST. In April, released he released his solo single "Universe" as a pre-release for NU'EST's sixth EP, Happily Ever After.

NU'EST on YouTube

Bae Jin-young

Bae Jin-young debuted as a solo artist on April 26 with his single and music video for "Hard to Say Goodbye." According to Soompi, Jin-young will release a mini-album when he debuts with his new group, CIX, on July 23.

워너뮤직코리아 (Warner Music Korea) on YouTube

Ha Sung-woon

In February, Ha Sung-woon released his debut mini-album My Moment, along with a music video for his single "Bird," which got a major shoutout from his BTS-member bestie, Jimin.

rhybeat 리빗 on YouTube

In May, he released a song for the K-Drama Her Private Life, titled "Think of You," and then released his second digital single "Riding" in June. He will release his second mini album BXXX on July 8. Sung-woon is also currently a member of the K-Pop group HOTSHOT.

And that's what all the members of Wanna One have been up to! Long story short: They're all keeping very busy — and that's what all Wanna One fans want to see. I have to admit, The one plus side to Wanna One not being together anymore is that we get 11 times more music. But that doesn't mean I'm not praying for a Wanna One reunion one of these days, because I totally am!