Is Wanna One Planning A Reunion? Here's Why Fans Are Convinced

Wannable, guess what? According to a Nov. 3 report by JTBC News, Wanna One will reunite ahead of the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards. I know reunion rumors have been floating around the internet since last year, but this time, they may actually be coming true. Why? Following the report, Wanna One’s agency, CJ E&M, released a statement discussing the possibility of a reunion, and what they had to say basically confirmed the group was planning something big. So, is it really going to happen? These tweets about Wanna One's reported reunion definitely think so.

Rumors of the group’s reunion first surfaced last year. On Nov. 4, 2020, Ilgan Sports reported Wanna One would perform together for the first time in two years at the 2020 MAMAs. At the time, CJ E&M reportedly said they were having “discussions” of a reunion performance. Sadly, they confirmed shortly afterward that it wasn’t happening, much to the disappointment of fans.

However, talks of a reunion surfaced again on Nov. 3 when JTBC News reported several sources are predicting a Wanna One reunion will happen ahead of the 2021 MAMAs, which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11. “Talks of a reunion always take place ahead of the award ceremony, but this year’s discussions are more positive and enthusiastic,” one source said. “Since I.O.I reunited last May, Wanna One’s reunion may be possible now,” another said, referencing the K-pop group I.O.I, who was also formed by CJ E&M and reunited in May to celebrate their fifth anniversary since debuting.

In response to the report, CJ E&M said, “We are having positive discussions about various plans including the Mnet Asian Music Awards, a concert, and an album involving all of the Wanna One members.”

No surprise, the agency’s response sent fans in a frenzy.

Wannable are crossing their fingers they’ll see Wanna One back together at the 2021 MAMAs!