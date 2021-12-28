Here's Everything To Know About A Potential Twentysomethings Season 2

When you’re in your 20s, life is full of drama, so it makes sense Netflix decided to make a reality series all about it. The Netflix reality series Twentysomethings arrived on the streamer in December 2021 and instantly became a hit, mostly because audiences fell in love with the cast and their relatable journeys. The first season follows eight (well, really nine, after one cast member left halfway through and another joined) 20-somethings as they navigated work, love, and the whole “figuring out who you are” thing everyone has to do as young adults. The thing about those journeys is that they’re ongoing, so there’s almost definitely more story to explore on Twentysomethings, which has many fans wondering if and when the series will get a Season 2.

Twentysomethings: Austin Season 1 follows Isha Punja, Abbey Humphreys, Kamari Bonds, Michael Fractor, Raquel Daniels, Keauno Perez, Natalie Cabo, and Adam Davenport (and Bruce Stephenson, before he decided to move back home) as they explore their 20s as roommates in Austin, Texas. At the end of Season 1, the roommates were faced with some major decisions about whether or not they wanted to stay in Austin. That ending leaves things open for this cast to continue their lives in Austin in a possible Twentysomethings Season 2. So, here’s what we know about a potential Twentysomethings: Austin Season 2 so far.

Twentysomethings: Austin Season 2 Release Date

Since Netflix hasn’t officially announced the second season of Twentysomethings yet, there is no official release date yet. They’ll need some time to film and produce a Season 2, so if there is one, fans can mostly likely expect to see it sometime in late 2022.

Twentysomethings: Austin Season 2 Cast

We don’t know the details of a possible Twentysomethings: Austin Season 2 yet, but there are a few different options for it. First, Season 2 could follow the Season 1 cast as they continue to figure out their lives. Fans got pretty attached to the original cast, so it would make sense to keep up with them as they figure out life in Austin in 2022. Plus, who doesn’t want to follow up with Michael and Isha to see how their relationship is panning out?

Another option could be for Season 2 to be set in Austin again, but this time with a new cast of roommates. And finally, Season 2 of Twentysomethings could possibly bring the show to a whole new city with another cast. Season 1 did a great job of highlighting Austin, so it could be fun to give another city that star treatment.

Twentysomethings: Austin Season 2 Trailer

Since Twentysomethings: Austin Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet, Netflix hasn’t released a trailer yet either. The official Instagram account for the series is the place to check for updates (as well as this post, obvi).

Season 1 of Twenytsomethings: Austin is streaming on Netflix now.