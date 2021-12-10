This Twentysomethings Star Kept Major Secret From Her Co-Stars

Everyone knows being a 20-something is an adventure. In fact, Netflix execs know it so well, they made a whole new TV show about it. Twentysomethings: Austin is a new Netflix reality series that follows eight 20-somethings as they navigate life, love, and work in Austin, Texas. Your 20s are a time for hitting lots of major milestones, like first big relationships and first career moves, and this new series follows its cast through them all. But one Twentysomethings: Austin cast member, Abbey Humphreys, actually already had a huge life experience before her time on the show.

Abbey is a fun-loving 26-year-old from Houston, Texas, who starts off the season of Twentysomethings ready to have a good time. But she has a secret that she didn’t initially share with her housemates: She’s been married before. Abbey uses the confessional booth to let the audience know she got married when she was 20 years old, but got divorced in early 2021. That means Abbey was fresh off her divorce when she filmed Twentysomethings, which probably had a big impact on her decision to move to Austin and be a part of the show.

Here’s everything we know so far about Abbey, including whether she has any other secrets hidden away.

Abbey Humphreys’ Instagram

Abbey’s Instagram handle is @abbey.freeze, a reference to her last name that she highlights in her bio, where she writes, “freeze like humpfreeze like humphreys.” She also says in her IG bio that she’s “never not smiling probably” and lists her alma mater, University of San Diego. Along with USD, Abbey lists ATX, which seems to be a reference to the fact that she now lives in Austin. That’s a good sign for her time on Twentysomethings, since it may mean she stuck around in the city even after filming ended.

Abbey posts a lot of selfies on IG, and they all come with her signature candid sense of humor in the captions. In one post, she says she took pics of herself while in Zoom class; in another, she asks who wants to “spiral out of control” with her. It all tracks with her persona as “the one who will say whatever’s on her mind” on the show.

Abbey Humphreys’ Real Job

Abbey just graduated from college, so she’s still figuring out exactly what she wants to do. She used to work at a fast food restaurant, which is where she met her ex-husband, and she worked as a bartender in the past. Abbey tries out bartending again on Twentysomethings, but that career doesn’t really pan out for her.

Abbey Humphreys Facts

Abbey is really close with her sister, Annie, who helped her move into the Twentysomethings house at the beginning of the season. Abbey is also proudly bisexual, which is something she definitely does not keep secret from her Austin housemates. In the first episode, Abbey very excitedly comes out and tells everyone that she’s pumped about exploring this part of herself. Audiences will have to keep watching to see how that journey goes for her.

Twentysomethings: Austin airs on Netflix.